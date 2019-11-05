Things We Saw Today: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Already Giving Us New Characters to Get Excited About

We finally know one of the new characters that will be appearing in the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel movie and it is … Toei’s Spider-Man!

On Monday, Kubo and the Two Strings creator Shannon Tindle went on Twitter asking that if they were doing a Japanese Spider-Man, she would love to design the character for the film. Sadly for Tindle, but lucky for us, it was shared by Phil Lord that he was already deasigned!

He’s designed! — Phil Lord (@philiplord) November 5, 2019

This character that Tindle is referring to is not Peter Parker in Tokyo, it is a character named Takuya Yamashiro, the Japanese Spider-Man who starred in a 1970s television series produced by Toei. This character was created when Stan Lee came up with a partnership with the Japanese TV studio, Toei, to produce new shows based on each other’s intellectual properties. As a result we got Spider-Man, which aired for 41 episodes and was about Takuya Yamashiro, a 22-year-old motocross racer injected with the blood of a warrior from Planet Spider.

Sick.

Looking forward to seeing this and my baby boy Miles Morales.

(via Inverse, image: Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation)

HBO Max has decided to part ways with screenwriter Jon Spaihts who was going to be working on the Dune spin-off series Dune: The Sisterhood. He will be focusing on the Dune sequel and there is going to be a search for a new showrunner. (via The Playlist)

Courtney B. Vance has been named President of SAG-AFTRA Foundation! (va Variety)

Shame no more. Just recovery. https://t.co/h9Hl1NFRnL — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 5, 2019

Apparently Kara is finally going to figure out that Lena isn’t her best friend forever anymore, but I for one have been loving seeing Lena be bad, even though I don’t want her there for long. (via CBR)

Amazon has ordered two seasons of CriticalRole’s Animated D&D Series ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’ The nerds win again. (via Variety)

This calls attention to the delineation of “foreign film” vs “foreign-language film”. Which makes more sense? Can a “foreign film” be in OUR language (i.e. English)? Can a domestic (i.e American) film be in a foreign language? What does it mean to be foreign? And to be American? https://t.co/JqyvVeW5RQ — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) November 5, 2019

