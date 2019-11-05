comScore

Things We Saw Today: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Already Giving Us New Characters to Get Excited About

By Princess WeekesNov 5th, 2019, 5:50 pm

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

We finally know one of the new characters that will be appearing in the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel movie and it is … Toei’s Spider-Man!

On Monday, Kubo and the Two Strings creator Shannon Tindle went on Twitter asking that if they were doing a Japanese Spider-Man, she would love to design the character for the film. Sadly for Tindle, but lucky for us, it was shared by Phil Lord that he was already deasigned!

This character that Tindle is referring to is not Peter Parker in Tokyo, it is a character named Takuya Yamashiro, the Japanese Spider-Man who starred in a 1970s television series produced by Toei. This character was created when Stan Lee came up with a partnership with the Japanese TV studio, Toei, to produce new shows based on each other’s intellectual properties. As a result we got Spider-Man, which aired for 41 episodes and was about Takuya Yamashiro, a 22-year-old motocross racer injected with the blood of a warrior from Planet Spider.

Sick.

Looking forward to seeing this and my baby boy Miles Morales.

