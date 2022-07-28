Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought many big things from the comics into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it was a pretty big deal to have Sam Raimi back in the Marvel world after his hit Spider-Man trilogy, we also got a big punching entrance for America Chavez! Played by Xochitl Gomez, we got to see her come into her own as a hero from another universe, alongside Earth-616’s Doctor Strange.

America is a character who meant a lot to fans prior to her inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and having her join the MCU was a big deal for them, as well as Gomez. Now, with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on digital, 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD, more fans are going to get to meet America, and Xochitl Gomez shared her excitement with The Mary Sue in an interview.

“It’s pretty crazy how much people love the character and how they receive the character and I mean for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet,” Gomez told us. “I hope that they also really like America, because I remember when the movie was first coming out, I was, like, I hope, people like that America, I hope, people, just like like the story and overall, I hope that people liked all the little surprises and stuff because I think there’s so much there that I feel even now people haven’t even picked up on I think there’s a little like clues in the background and haven’t really noticed, yet I feel like you should go back and check that out.”

Obviously, as the number one Wanda Maximoff stan of The Mary Sue, I had to ask Gomez about working with Elizabeth Olsen. “It was kind of interesting because, obviously, I mean Elizabeth Olsen is an amazing actress and just a wonderful person in general and just going to watch her kind of transform into this Scarlet Witch was just really mesmerizing but getting to work with her also on this level of just like you know I am the thing that she’s after,” Gomez said of Olsen and the Scarlet Witch, and went on to talk about America’s dynamic with Wanda. “But also America is kind of understanding of her. And, I got to be flat out honest Elizabeth just is absolutely opposite of Wanda but she embodies the character so much that when you talk to her, and you are doing those scenes with her, you just feel so real it’s kind of scary but it was like everything that she said and did it just like It made me feel like not bad for her, but I just I want me, like me as America, I was like just take my power. But I mean she’s just a wonderful actress and she was able to just transform completely.”

Our whole interview was fun, which isn’t surprising given how fun she is on social media and in other interviews, and we ended our conversation with a very important question: What younger Avenger does she want America to meet? “It’s interesting because I have my go-tos but they’re not younger, they’re older,” Gomez said and offered her two older answers: Kang and Loki. But then she thought for a moment about the younger team before answering, “Kate Bishop I think would be fun, obviously. You know, I think America needs a friend.”

You can see our whole interview here!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]