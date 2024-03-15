Teyonah Parris Told Us How She Loves Watching Monica Grow in the MCU Through ‘The Marvels’

Teyonah Parris is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point. Seeing her shine as Monica Rambeau in The Marvels was a treat, and in talking with her about Monica and her growth, it is clear that there is so much more to her journey in Parris’ eyes.

We spoke to her about WandaVision and her take on Monica from there through the ending of The Marvels, and she talked about getting to see Monica’s arc from Captain Marvel, where Akira Akbar played her as a young girl, up until now, when Parris’ Monica is coming to terms with seeing her mother in another universe and fixing her own relationship with her aunt, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

“I think what’s been really cool about coming into the MCU is I got to see Akira’s version and her live out who Monica is as a young girl. And so having that to springboard from having the comics to come from and realizing, ‘Okay, what is the MCU actually going to put into her story, what actually exists in this universe,’ has been really exciting,” Parris said. “I’m learning every time there’s a new project, even after the projects are done, I learned new things like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was the story,’ things like that. But it’s been really exciting. It’s been really challenging, just physically to go from WandaVision. Monica was still in her S.W.O.R.D life and so that was just a different life than actually becoming a superhero, flying and that sort of thing. And I mean that technically for me, the actor, trying to embody those things. So that has been an exciting challenge, but really getting to tell her story and craft her arc from being a little girl to going through grief and finding her way through that and then finding family within these other women, I think it’s been really cool and exciting.”

