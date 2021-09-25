At today’s Tudum fan event, Netflix released a torrent of trailers, first looks, and photos from their comically huge upcoming content slate. There’s plenty to look forward to, but it was the trailer for Inside Job that really caught my eye.

Inside Job, which hails from the mind of Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls), is an adult animated workplace comedy that takes place at Cognito, Inc., a shadow government organization that creates and manages global conspiracies: everything from Illuminati-style secret societies to Bigfoot to lizard people to chemtrails gets namechecked in the trailer. The team is led by “anti-social tech genius” Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) who tries to manage her misfit team which includes Dr. Andre Lee (Bobby Lee), oblivious yes man Brett Hand (Clark Duke), monster military man Glenn Dolphman (John DiMaggio), and Reagan’s disgraced father Rand (Christian Slater).

The cast also includes Tisha Campbell as Gigi Thompson, the head of “PR and media manipulation”, Andy Daly as the agency boss, and Brett Gelman as alien co-worker Magic Myc. The trailer is filled with plenty of visual gags and quickfire jokes, and recalls the sci-fi office place shenanigans of Futurama with the irreverence of Rick and Morty. I mean, the “wake up sheeple” joke alone is worth the price of admission. Consider us intrigued!

Inside Job premieres October 22 on Netflix.

(image: Netflix)

