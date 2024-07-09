This Cult Indian Vigilante Film Is Getting a Sequel After 28 Years

For Indian acting legend Kamal Haasan, prosthetic makeovers are second nature; he’s done it more times than you can count on your fingers. One of his most memorable transformations was for the 1996 Tamil-language cult vigilante film Indian (Hindustani in Hindi). Now, 28 years later, it’s sequel, Indian 2: Zero Tolerance is here.

What Was Indian About?

(Sri Surya Movies)

Directed by S. Shankar (Sivaji The Boss, Robot), Indian (Hindustani) is a 1996 Tamil-language film starring Kamal Haasan in the dual role of father and son in the city of Chennai. The father, Senapathy, is a veteran Indian freedom fighter who in his youth was part of the Indian Independence Movement, and continues to believe that he must fight for a better India, against corruption and other social evils. His son, Chandru, is the opposite, is trying to bribe his way to get a job in the local government road transport department.

As Senapathy enacts his vigilante justice, killing corrupt officials, CBI officer Krishnaswamy is hot on his case. The public support for Senapathy grows, meanwhile, Chandru, in his new job, continues to take bribes and indirectly becomes responsible for the death of some school kids due to faulty brakes in their school bus.

Senapathy’s newest target then becomes his own son, who he plans to execute in the same way to serve justice. Despite multiple roadblocks and his own family’s pleadings, Senapathy chases Chandru down at the airport where he’s about to abscond, and kills him, supposedly dying in an explosion himself. The cop Krishnaswamy later finds out that Senapathy managed to escape the explosion. He calls the cop from Hong Kong, claiming that he will return when his country needs him again.

Alongside Kamal Haasan, the film starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya, Manorama, Nedumudi Venu and more. The film’s cinematography was by Jeeva, and the music was by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

What is Indian 2 about?

In the sequel, Indian, as Senapathy (Haasan) is known in his freedom-fighter-turned-vigilante form, returns to aid a man named Chitra Aravindhan (Siddharth), who is trying to expose corrupt politicians of the country via videos.

Who is in Indian 2?

(Film DN)

Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, and Gulshan Grover, amongst others.

The film is directed by Shankar and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander (Petta, Jawan), with cinematography by Ravi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan 1, 2) and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad (RRR).

What is the Indian 2 release date?

Indian 2, which features extensive special effects and of course, a new look for Kamal Haasan, was originally supposed to release in June 2024. However, it still had some unfinished post-production and the makers didn’t want to deliver a compromised product.

Indian 2 will now release theatrically in IMAX worldwide on July 12, 2024.

Is There An Indian 3?

It has been revealed that Shankar decided to split the film into two parts after the final shot footage of the film was reported to be more than six hours long! Since the majority of it is already shot simultaneously as part 2, Indian 3 will be released a mere six months after Indian 2, and is currently slated for January 2025.

