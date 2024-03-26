Liam Neeson Returns With a Vengeance in ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’

If you like movies where Liam Neeson chases down bad guys and kicks some ass, then you won’t want to miss his new thriller, In the Land of Saints and Sinners. Neeson reteams with director Robert Lorenz (The Marksman) to play former assassin Finbar Murphy.

Murphy retires to the small town of Glencolmcille, Ireland in the 1970s, where he runs a pub and plans to live out the rest of his days peacefully. That peace is disrupted by the arrival of a group of IRA terrorists, led by Doireann McCann (Kerry Condon). Violence ensues, as Murphy is forced to protect his town against these intruders.

When does the film premiere?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners premieres in America on March 29 in theaters.

Is there a trailer?

You bet there is! And Neeson’s got a gun.

Who stars in the film?

In addition to Neeson, the film stars some of our favorite Irish actors. Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) plays Doireann McCann, Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones) plays Kevin, and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) plays Vinnie O’Shea. Other cast members include Colm Meaney, Sarah Greene, Desmond Eastwood, Niamh Cusack, Conor MacNeill, Seamus O’Hara, Mark O’Regan, Valentine Olukoga, Bernadette Carty, Conor Hamill, and Anne Brogan.

What is the movie about?

The film takes place in the Irish town of Glencolmcille in the 1970s, where ex-assassin Finbar Murphy (Neeson) lives a quiet and peaceful life as a pub owner. Murphy is forced to come out of retirement when a violent group of IRA terrorists arrive in town, led by Doireann McCann (Condon).

When Murphy kills Doireann’s brother, Doireann and her gang go to war with the town. Murphy must rally his killer skills to defend his new home while reckoning with the demons of his past. Will he be able to keep his identity a secret, or will his brutal history be made public?

