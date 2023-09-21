Amber Heard is making her return to acting in the upcoming horror thriller movie In the Fire. In the Fire marks her first film role since Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021. She will also be starring in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year. During her brief hiatus from acting, Heard was sued for defamation by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, for an op-ed she wrote identifying as a victim of abuse. The ensuing court battle led to her being the victim of a vicious smear campaign from Depp’s followers. However, she is now preparing to return to the big screen with In the Fire.

In the Fire is directed by Conor Allyn, best known for his work on the 2021 western film No Man’s Land. Meanwhile, the film is being distributed by Saban Films, an indie studio that has been steadily growing since its founding in 2014. While the film has attracted much attention for being Heard’s comeback, it also appears to be an interesting horror story that delves into the clashing of science and religion.

Here’s everything we know about In the Fire so far.

In the Fire release date

In the Fire had its world premiere at the Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023. It will be widely released in the United States on October 13, 2023.

In the Fire trailer

The first trailer for In the Fire was released on September 20, 2023.

The trailer sees Heard starring in the role of a psychiatrist in the 1890s who is called to treat a young boy in a remote town. However, given the rumors and whispers surrounding the child she is called to treat, she quickly discovers this is no ordinary case. As she’s confronted by several odd and ominous occurrences, she’s forced to use her expertise and judgment to determine if something supernatural truly is at play or if religion and superstition are merely twisting reality. The trailer teases at In the Fire being a unique horror thriller where humanity appears to be the most significant source of evil rather than the supernatural.

In the Fire cast

As mentioned above, Heard stars in In the Fire as the lead protagonist, Grace Burnham, a New York psychiatrist. Starring opposite Heard is Eduardo Noriega in the role of Nicolas Marquez. Nicolas is the young boy’s father who seeks Burnham’s help in treating his son. Like Burnham, he denies the superstition surrounding his son and refuses to have an exorcism performed, which puts him at odds with the rest of the town. Noriega is best known for his roles in Open Your Eyes, The Wolf, and Vantage Point.

Child star Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, best known for his role in Christmas Thieves and Eddie & Sunny, stars as Martin Marquez, the young boy being treated by Burnham. The Wrecker‘s Sophie Amber will also appear in the film as a character named Isabelle. Rounding out the cast are Luca Calvani and Yari Gugliucci as Father Antonio and Father Gavira, respectively. They are the religious leaders of the small remote community who are convinced that the young boy is possessed.

In the Fire plot

In the Fire follows Burnham, a New York psychologist, who is called to treat Martin, a young boy with unusual abilities. Upon her arrival in Martin’s small community, though, she is confronted by the townspeople, who allege that Martin is the “devil.” It seems the town has been convinced of this since Martin’s birth, pressuring Martin’s father, Nicolas, to exorcise the child. Since he refuses the exorcism, the town blames Martin for every bad or unusual thing that happens. Burnham believes that the boy is suffering from mental health issues and that what he is experiencing is fully explainable through science. However, she soon finds herself scrambling to prove Martin’s illness to protect him from the increasingly agitated townspeople who want answers about what’s happening in their community.

The film appears to be an interesting blend of horror, thriller, and period drama. Additionally, it seems it will touch on some fairly intriguing topics, including the stigma around mental health and the lack of treatment and understanding that existed for mentally ill patients in the past. In the Fire could potentially even delve into how religion and bias are used to twist and distort ordinary events to fit their narrative. It ultimately remains to be seen how In the Fire will balance its horror themes, but it certainly has the potential to be quite thought-provoking.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

