New Meme Really Nails Everyone’s Least Favorite Restaurant Trend

If you’re someone who hates scanning QR codes to order at restaurants, but think complaining about it makes you seem like a boomer or uncool, you are not alone. There’s a new meme format that’s rallying some big league players to your cause!

Recommended Videos

See, scanning a QR code to order is like this: The minute you sit down on your table, everyone’s on their phone. Sometimes the link opens, sometimes it glitches. It’s multiple scroll options. And God forbid if a message or notification hits, and you begin checking that … It’s over now. You’re distracted. No wonder, some people, usually no-nonsense and older, dislike it when asked to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant. And it’s probably happened a lot because a meme about it instantly took off.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) are sharing which fictional character would absolutely fix anyone who asked them to scan a QR code with a death stare!

imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/tHXOs1Nu9q — no context sitcoms ☮︎ ? (@oocsitcoms) June 24, 2024

From Tywin Lannister of Game of Thrones to Emily Gilmore of Gilmore Girls and Lucile Bluth of Arrested Development, this list is going to make you laugh and wish that if ever these characters were asked to scan a QR code at a restaurant to order food, you were seated at a nearby table for the drama!

imagine her being told she has to scan a qr code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/vSBPC4PbDs — sword gf (@punishedgarage) June 23, 2024

Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand) from The Sopranos would probably go, “I wish the Lord would take me now” if anyone asked her to use a digital menu. And you know, this is close to how most of us feel at that very moment.

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/MY6YhM4Zur pic.twitter.com/gT5My8U5uM — Matt Makes Mermaid Movies (@matt_tbr) June 23, 2024

The money Gilmore Girls fans like yours truly would pay to watch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) head off anyone who tries to get her to scan a QR code. We deserve another revival season just for this!

imagine her being told she has to scan a qr code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/yZB3aRVcLL pic.twitter.com/l0F3n7Y1Zt — Matt (@Yuncle1) June 23, 2024

Patty Hewes (Glenn Close) from Damages would probably sue, right?

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/S3F6jGuIPg pic.twitter.com/NITkqlgkcJ — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) June 24, 2024

Can you hear Abbott Elementary’s Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph ) saying, “Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one too!” as she picks up those little cards with QR codes?

imagine him* being told he has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/bpArD4fiPl pic.twitter.com/pRVSNOJNMl — aly ? (@softbutmadd) June 24, 2024

Okay, nobody mention computers or scanning or anything digital in front of Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant. #GoldenGirls https://t.co/uRTTTL34UG pic.twitter.com/it9MtmN4Ve — Claire St. Olafian (@clairebearian) June 24, 2024

Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) from The Golden Girls would have the most savage response, probably telling them they are one chromosome away from being a potato!

imagine him being told he has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/QA6xYyFgtZ — CatBoyTheon (@catboytheon) June 26, 2024

“The lion does not concern himself with the QR codes of sheep.”

–Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) in Game of Thrones when asked to check a digital menu.

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/IRJagwrdfz pic.twitter.com/fhvSqu9mTH — Ryan James Dee  (@RyanJamesDee) June 23, 2024

Well, technically, Emily would do it for her beforehand. But if it absolutely had to be Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from The Devil Wears Prada, she would simply purse her lips. And everyone would be running around like the place was on fire.

imagine her being told she has to scan a qr code to order at a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/OULUCsw1eC — kat (@joolyholiday) June 25, 2024

IDK, Queen Clarisse (Dame Julie Andrew) from The Princess Diaries, genteel that she is, might actually try it on a good day if her granddaughter insisted. But on a bad day, she’ll take a leaf out of Mia’s book and just say, “Me? Scan a QR code? Shut up!”

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/NxRSUwwM1y pic.twitter.com/MNMBG2x90N — Blanca Pujals (@blancapujals) June 24, 2024

Professor Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) from Harry Potter will have transfigured the first thing she can find into a physical menu, given you detention, and docked points from your house, and then would offer you a biscuit, all in five minutes. You wouldn’t be able to say another word, because cat got your tongue!

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/Gp9ovQh9bv pic.twitter.com/ZQyOGzYidD — Blanca Pujals (@blancapujals) June 26, 2024

“Your Ladyship, physical menus are a thing of the past. QR codes are the future.”

Lady Catherine de Bourgh from Pride & Prejudice: “Upon my word, you give your opinion very decidedly for so young a person.”

Imagine her being told she has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/TEj5zdIuXm pic.twitter.com/ElEuLuYXqF — a susan sort of sarah (@elizabethbelsky) June 24, 2024

Renata Klein from Big Little Lies when asked to scan a code:

(HBO)

imagine her being told she has to scan a qr code to order at a restaurant https://t.co/5rw5ppD6cc pic.twitter.com/rXEHuP86an — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 24, 2024

Bunny Caldwell (Christine Baranski) from Cruel Intentions (1999) would be so offended. “How dare you treat me with such disrespect!?”

imagine him being told he has to scan a QR code to order at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/QBuosTF7AA — ash?? (@lee31993025) June 25, 2024

Excuse me? You think Succession’s Logan Roy (Brian Cox) from Succession would ever eat at a place that asks people to scan QR codes for menus?

(HBO)

Choose your fighter, and choose ‘em well, and we might just get physical menus back at restaurants!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy