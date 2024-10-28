I’m on fire for our first look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen

As a Bruce Springsteen fan I want to note: I know the song “I’m On Fire” came out after the release of his album Nebraska. But I couldn’t resist a good joke in a headline. I am, however, ecstatic over our first look at Jeremy Allen White as the Boss.

White is starring as Bruce in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film takes place during Springsteen’s writing of the album, Nebraska. I just so happen to have a tattoo from that album because it is my favorite from the Boss. Listen to his song “Atlantic City” and try and tell me its not one of the most beautiful songs ever written. You can’t! It’s perfect!

A first look image from the film dropped online and fans were excited to see White take on the Boss.

jeremy allen white writing my favorite bruce springsteen song is gonna wreck me!!!! https://t.co/M5I7gRkZOb — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 28, 2024

Many are excited to see White tackle the role. “This man is quickly becoming one of my favorite actors and can’t wait to watch this biopic next year for that very reason,” one user wrote on X. Another pointed out how this performance is going to be another hit for the actor. “Jeremy stepping into Bruce Springsteen’s shoes is sure to bring a captivating performance.”

This isn’t the first time he’s played a real life figure. Recently, White took on the role of Kerry Von Erich in the A24 film The Iron Claw. Playing Springsteen at this point in his career though is a fascinating choice and one that I welcome.

More biopics of artists like this, please!

A Complete Unknown and Deliver Me from Nowhere coming out back to back delights me. Mainly because I am a huge Bob Dylan fan and Springsteen has been a love of mine since I was a young kid (he was my first concert). But what I think is really special about biopics like this is that they’re focused on one aspect of that musicians career.

Often, we try to fit someone’s entire life into a biopic. It doesn’t always work and we miss out on important details because you’re brushing past it all to get everything in. But focusing on one album or the start of their career really intrigues me. Maybe it is just for these two artists (who I love dearly) but I do think that the rise of an iconic musician is more interesting than their entire life smashed into one movie.

I know I’m not going to be okay watching this. Nebraska has been a comfort of mine for years. Hearing “Atlantic City” in the context of the movie is going to wreck me. I hope others find joy in it like I do. I hope they’ll let the song heal them as I have. But seeing White dressed like the Boss, fully embracing that Jersey energy that Springsteen has? That has me even more excited than before.

I can’t wait to see how this movie is going to shine a light on Bruce and if it gives me a cover of one of my all time favorite songs? All the better.

