I’ll believe Kevin Feige’s talk of the live-action X-Men when I see them!

We get promised things as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, on one hand, I am all for believing that we’re going to get some of our favorite comic characters in the MCU. But I have been burned in the past. Especially with the X-Men.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, is making some big promises. Joining virtually for Disney’s APAC Content Showcase, Feige talked about the future of the MCU. Part of that included him talking about the X-Men. Now, we’ve been waiting a while to see the team come to life in live-action in the MCU. We’ve had things like our beloved 20th Century Fox movies but a new era of the X-Men has been on the mind of fans.

When Disney got the rights to the X-Men, we thought we’d see them sooner rather than later. Despite the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney happening in 2019, we barely have seen X-Men content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been few and far between mentions and typically has been a pull to the Fox universe. Now, Feige is saying that the team is coming and he’s excited.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” Feige said, according to Deadline. “Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

So what you’re saying is we still have to wait for new X-Men content? Or what exactly does this mean for the team, Kevin? I am tired of not knowing when I’ll see them again!

At least there is still news about them?

Secret Wars isn’t coming out until 2027. That means, according to Feige, we could see a new team of X-Men nearly 10 years after Disney took over the Fox characters. I’m fine with them taking time and I do love that the MCU started with the Fantastic Four first but I just want some answers about my mutants. We already had Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for Deadpool & Wolverine and that movie solidified what universe was the “Fox” world.

But does that mean that we’re going to get a new Charles Xavier? Even if in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a different universe had Patrick Stewart’s Charles in it? What about the Beast (Kelsey Grammer) that was with Monica at the end of The Marvels?

Feige made it seem like some old friends would still pop up and that a new team would be coming but that doesn’t mean I still don’t have questions now about the X-Men. Like…will we get more of Channing Tatum’s hilarious Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine?

Whatever happens with the mutants, I am happy that Marvel is taking their time with them. I wouldn’t want a half-baked idea to be their introduction. But until we know more, I do think we should all repeatedly ask Feige about it so that we’re always talking about my mutants.

