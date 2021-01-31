SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the events of episode 4 of WandaVision.

This week’s episode of WandaVision was thrilling from start to finish, as viewers finally got a look at the world outside of Westview. “We Interrupt This Program” not only gives us an up-close look at the chaotic horror from the Blip (still hate that name), but it also explores the government’s response to the static energy field surrounding the town. For those of you who were frustrated by WandaVision‘s slow narrative rollout, episode 4 was packed with exciting new developments.

Chief among these developments was the introduction of S.W.O.R.D., the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division. We got a hint of S.W.O.R.D.’s existence in a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Nick Fury and a team of Skrulls operate out of a space station/space ship that resembles a S.W.O.R.D. base. Meanwhile, Skrulls Talos and Soren are filling in for Fury and Maria Hill on Earth.

Essentially, S.W.O.R.D. is the space-based companion agency to S.H.I.E.L.D. The agency was created by Maria Rambeau, with her daughter Monica working as one of their top agents. S.W.O.R.D. sets up a base around the town, where FBI agent Jimmy Woo and astrophysics expert Dr. Darcy Lewis (whose last MCU appearance was 2013’s Thor: The Dark World) work to discover what exactly is going on in Westview.

Fans immediately responded to the breezy chemistry between Jimmy and Darcy, with many expressing their desire for a spinoff starring the duo.

And while no one would be mad about a Jimmy/Darcy spinoff series, folks online were quick to remind viewers that Marvel already made a series about wise-cracking agents traveling the world and solving superpowered mysteries. That show, of course, is Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

AoS, which ran for seven seasons on ABC, wrapped its run last August. The first MCU series was led by fan favorite character Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who leads a team of scientists, soldiers, and powered people to take on Hydra, the Inhumans, aliens, and various other world threats. Several episodes of AoS intersect with the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while still maintaining focus on the world of the series.

If you, like me, can't stop watching ep 4 of #WandaVision BOY OH BOY DO I HAVE A SHOW FOR YOU. It's called Agents of SHIELD and it's on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qpIjQHDwvB — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 31, 2021

So many people are saying they want an MCU show like Wandavision Episode 4 or The X-Files, but we got that. It was called #AgentsofSHIELD and it was top tier television. Absolutely in the top 3 of MCU things. — Bryce Cross (@_BryceCross) January 31, 2021

This week on WandaVision, we invent Agents of SHIELD again. — Randy Meeks (@imrandymeeks) January 31, 2021

Twitter user @CrazyGirlVids even edited a fan-cut of Jimmy and Darcy watching AoS episode scenes, specifically the film noir and 1970s episodes:

WANDAVISION SPOILERS! Woo, it’s clearly a noir not a sitcom… anyway couldn’t resist a crossover #WandaVison #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/x7nIG3SWxX — Sarie (@CrazyGirlVids) January 29, 2021

While I enjoyed AoS, I felt that it was often creatively hampered by the network television medium. After all, network TV has to appeal to a mass audience, which means that more creative, whimsical, or mature storylines are often jettisoned in favor of more procedural elements. Quite simply, you could never do a series like WandaVision on ABC. I’d love to see some AoS/WandaVision crossover in the future, but I think what the world truly wants is Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo solving mysteries one plate of chips at a time.

If you’ve never seen Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or just ended up dropping off, then good news. All 7 seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

(featured image: ABC)

