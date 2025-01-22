If you know the plot of ‘Sabrina,’ then Ivanka Trump’s dress is even more frustrating

I am but a humble Audrey Hepburn girl. Don’t let my fake blonde hair fool you but as a young brunette girl who loved Tiffany’s, she was my beloved. So movies like Sabrina are close to my heart.

Which is why I was exactly thrilled that Ivanka Trump wore a Givenchy recreation of Hepburn’s iconic white dress with a floral design on the bodice. The dress itself as Hepburn wore it is beautiful and the recreation is just as breathtaking as Hepburn’s. Luckily, Trump did not wear Hepburns as that would pose an entirely different conversation. Hepburn herself was a humanitarian and a UNICEF ambassador who I do not think would have taken kindly to Elon Musk and his…antics.

But more than all of that, the actual story of Sabrina makes this choice….baffling. Sabrina (Hepburn) is the daughter of a chauffeur to a rich family. She has been in love with one of the sons, David (William Holden), and longs to be with him. But his older brother Linus (Humphrey Bogart) reminds him that he must marry rich for the family.

If you don’t get why it is weird that Trump wore a dress inspired by Sabrina, let me help you: Sabrina was poor and the Larrabee family was all about money, connections, and keeping the wealth within their family. Do you see how ironic it is that a Trump would wear anything inspired by this film?

Part of me is furious because women like Hepburn have inspired me my entire life to stand by what I believe in, look out for others, and walk through life with grace and dignity. Those are not qualities I would give to the Trump family. But the misunderstanding of the themes of Sabrina really make this one hurt.

Sabrina doesn’t deserve this!

Part of what I love about Sabrina is that it is about a young woman who isn’t afraid to yearn for a man. Yes, she finds herself closer to her dreams than she ever thought possible but Sabrina as a character is the definition of a “yearner.” She spoke to me, as a girl who always had crushes, and there was just a beauty to Hepburn’s performance in the 1954 film.

Do I think that Trump thought more than two seconds on this decision? No. If anything, a stylist pitched it, she heard Hepburn, and ran with it. There was no conversation about the themes of Sabrina. Because if there was, I’d like to hear the reasoning why they think Ivanka Trump was worthy of wearing a dress like this.

Does she somehow relate to the daughter of a chauffeur? She probably thought “well, I know some children of my daddy’s staff!” and thought it was the same thing. You can call me mean for thinking she is unworthy of wearing anything inspired by Hepburn but I don’t particularly care. Audrey Hepburn was a woman who stood by her beliefs and inspired me to do the same.

I don’t think that anyone in the Trump administration deserves to touch a single thing that Hepburn did. Especially not a dress made to look like Sabrina’s! At least the color of Trump’s was completely wrong.

