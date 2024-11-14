If you are still mocking people who like ‘The Acolyte,’ you are the most boring person

Ever since the release of The Acolyte, there have been a sea of boring people complaining about it. If you dare like the show, they have an opinion about you. Now that the series was canceled by Disney, they’re still mocking those who like it and god, it’s so boring.

Recommended Videos

The series cancelation hurts. I was excited to see what was going to come next for Mae and Osha (both played by Amandla Stenberg) and I needed more of the Stranger (Manny Jacinto). We were about to get Yoda in the High Republic era! But the angry dudebros and toxic fans of the franchise could not just let anyone enjoy the show and it resulted in the show’s cancelation before a season 2 could happen.

The toxic side of Star Wars fandom won this round and it still isn’t enough. If that’s…any indication of how toxic they actually are. They could have easily said “good job, lads” and gone back to grifting off of the franchise. Instead, there are constantly replies on social media hating on those of us who did like the series. What does this achieve exactly?

When the show was airing and the hate was at its peak, people like this really loved to attack anyone who spoke positively about The Acolyte. That energy is continuing despite the fact that the show is over and done with. Why can’t I still like the series? Is there a reason that my love of something is this triggering to you? The real issue is that these people who do attack will bring it up for no reason! Why are you responding to a tweet about something else entirely and mocking me for liking The Acolyte?

It is absolutely buffon behavior.

Literally do anything else with your time

Whether or not you like The Acolyte, you have to admit that this is actually unhinged behavior. Personally, if someone likes something that I don’t like, I just move on with my life and go about my day. But it does seem like there are certain Star Wars fans that cannot stand the idea that someone likes something they don’t like.

How is my appreciation of a show hurting you? News flash: It isn’t. Just because I like The Acolyte means absolutely nothing to you. And yet constantly, there are replies to posts online that mock anyone who thinks the series is good. Please, I am begging you to get over yourself. Your opinion is not important enough to actually matter.

At the end of the day, I can’t change someone’s mind about a show and they can’t do the same to me. I am aware of that. But I think the people who think replying to random tweets mocking people for liking a show somehow think I am going to suddenly turn around and agree with them. Sorry but that isn’t going to happen. You repeatedly saying to me “lol you like The Acolyte” isn’t going to change my feelings on it so kindly find something better to do with your time.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy