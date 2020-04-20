Twitter Wonders About #IfTonyStarkWereInCharge Because Our Real Leader Is Disappointing

Tony Stark is a billionaire who once was the “merchant of death” because of his weapons. Being forced to literally face his own weaponry, Tony left that life behind him and tried to be the best he could, and thus dedicated his life and resources to helping the world. So yes, right now, we’re thinking about what it would be like if Tony Stark were in charge, and honestly, it hurts my soul.

It makes sense that we want to think about Tony Stark being in charge for multiple reasons. Right now, we have a fake billionaire in charge, and he was more of a failed businessman than anything in the realm of a politician before running for president. Comparing that to a fictional billionaire who at least has some understanding of … anything is sadly our new norm, and of course, we’re not surprised that the only rich white dude who would actually fix things for us is imaginary.

I also like that, with Tony Stark, no one assumed he’d be president, just that he’d still be an Avenger and would willingly help because that’s just how he is. So, Twitter decided to take a trip down the lane of “what could be” and shared what they thought Tony Stark would do if he were in charge. Honestly, it made me so sad, because at least we wouldn’t have people taking to the streets to protest like this is some terrible infringement on their freedom instead of something we all have to do in order to save lives.

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge all our asses would have been home back in January. pic.twitter.com/FrzkzIJwEn — Ami (@__UhME) April 18, 2020

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge he would have eradicated COVID19 like this pic.twitter.com/cVtwai5LM1 — 🌈🌊😎The Incognito Cat😎🌊🌈 (@TheIncognitoCat) April 19, 2020

He’d find a way to keep the COVIDiots at home and get the dumbass politicians to do their jobs while also delivering some epic shade and trash talk 💅 #IfTonyStarkWereInCharge pic.twitter.com/SQw4bilfNk — ⎊ Sasha ⎊ 💛 (@sashahawkins15) April 19, 2020

He would have found the cure in one night. #IfTonyStarkWereInCharge pic.twitter.com/qYhbvK2PlJ — Clark Hutchings (@ClarkHELLSCREAM) April 18, 2020

And honestly, we know that the president would either be Pepper Potts or James Rhodes, if we’re going down that route.

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge he wouldn’t. pepper potts would be — k ‎⎊ (@spideykeener) April 19, 2020

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge Why would tony stark ever want to be in charge. Stan the real president instead pic.twitter.com/YU7OJfCm6E — Stark (@StarkJeweIs) April 18, 2020

My favorite thing about this entire hashtag were the Trump supporters replying to tweets as if … Tony Stark could physically be in charge of anything. Not only is he dead in his fictional form, but he’s … well … fictional.

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge damn he ain’t even here no more and he’s trending. his impact wbk 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/xYv12sI37o — jade misses tony stark ✰ (@peterxmjxmcu) April 18, 2020

Anyway, we all know that he’d call up Bruce Banner and Shuri, and the three of them would have had this figured out and distributed in like a week tops, but alas, we’re stuck with Donald Trump not knowing what the hell he’s doing instead. Hooray?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

