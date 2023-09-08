If AMPTP Cuts a Fair Deal, ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Could Be Here in Two Years or Less

Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series could arrive in less than two years, but only if the AMPTP reaches a fair deal with WGA and SAG-AFTRA. One Piece arrived to much fanfare on Netflix on August 31 and has proven to be a worthy adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga of the same name. While the series was quite costly for the streamer, it has made up for it in viewership, which has surpassed records previously set by Netflix’s two biggest series, Wednesday and Stranger Things. The future of One Piece looks bright, though it is still awaiting an official renewal.

However, with the state Hollywood is in, even if One Piece nabs a renewal, it won’t necessarily mean season 2 is on the way. The WGA strike began in May, while SAG-AFTRA joined them with its own strike in July. Most of Hollywood has been shut down, with the writers and actors simultaneously striking. These workers are simply asking for a livable wage, job security, and for studios to address concerns over streaming and AI. Many indie studios have already been meeting the unions’ proposed demands, proving that the major studios in the AMPTP are more than capable of doing so, too.

Unfortunately, the AMPTP just doesn’t want to meet SAG-AFTRA and WGA’s demands. Hence the strikes have dragged on, with the AMPTP’s greed starting to impact future shows and films greatly. Significant delays on shows and movies at all production levels are quickly stacking up, and it’s unclear how long it will take for a show just being renewed to make it to the actual screen.

One Piece season 2 update raises cautious hope

While not officially renewed for a second season, plans for One Piece season 2 are already being made. Marty Adelstein, CEO of the production company behind the live-action series, revealed to Variety that the scripts are already written for season 2. This confirms that the crew is interested in making a second season happen and they’re really just waiting for the official go-ahead to get started. Additionally, Adelstein believes the show could be ready to air in as little as 12 to 18 months. However, everything depends on what happens with the strikes.

The best case scenario is that the AMPTP strikes a fair deal with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA very soon, and One Piece season 2 filming gets underway and arrives in two years or less. After all, a fair deal from the AMPTP is long overdue. The studios are the only ones that can end the strike by agreeing to pay workers, but have been unnecessarily dragging their feet. A renewal from one of the biggest shows on TV, though, could add pressure for the AMPTP to make its move.

Frustration is bound to continue building up with the AMPTP as highly anticipated projects face delays. At the start of the strike, most studios had enough films and shows ready for release to keep things moving. However, it’s clear they’re starting to run out of backup content. The cost of not releasing or producing new content will cost them far more than what the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are asking for. Meanwhile, during the pandemic, many viewers had to deal with years-long gaps between seasons of their favorite shows and didn’t like it very much. Chances are they won’t want to deal with gaps like that again when they don’t have to. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the AMPTP will act to give these workers what they deserve and for the bonus of ensuring One Piece season 2 arrives on time.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

