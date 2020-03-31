Idaho Has Passed Two Shameful, Discriminatory Laws Limiting Transgender People’s Rights

Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, has signed two bills into law denying transgender people basic rights. One, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, prohibits transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams. The other prohibits trans people from obtaining a new birth certificate showing their correct gender.

Both laws are disgraceful. Even beyond the discriminatory effect, the sports-related bill is filled with insulting language meant to essentially deny the existence of trans women and girls, instead referring to them as being “of the male sex” and “a man who identifies as woman.”

In the other bill, the excuses used to justify the ban on changing birth certificates are equally insulting. Acknowledging trans people’s correct gender would, according to this law, be destructive to public health and medical research and even a threat to national security. It’s absurd.

According to CBS News, Governor Little’s deadline to veto the laws was today, Tuesday, March 31st. Adding to the injustice of these discriminatory laws is that that deadline is also the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Today and every day trans people belong in Idaho. No one — including @GovernorLittle — can keep trans people from existing. We will continue to fight every day so that trans people have the same rights as every other Idahoan.#TransDayOfVisibility #idleg #idpol pic.twitter.com/cQhSplpkxh — ACLU of Idaho (@acluidaho) March 31, 2020

On this #TransDayOfVisibility we support the trans community standing visible and proud. …and for those unable to come out yet, we fly this flag on your behalf as a symbol of strength and solidarity. We see you and are here for you all 🤍 #TDOV2020 pic.twitter.com/5665TPIE8n — GenderGP (@GenderGP) March 31, 2020

Idaho isn’t the only state using the coronavirus to sneak through discriminatory bills. Officials in Iowa and Ohio are being sued over their attempts to severely restrict abortion access, deeming it a “nonessential” procedure. Yesterday, a Texas judge blocked a similar order from the state’s governor that would have essentially banned all abortion in the states. Texas already has a 20-week abortion ban, so by temporarily shuttering providers, not only would pregnant people not have access to abortion now, but many would likely be barred from getting them whenever the ban is lifted. (Not to mention the emotional pain and physical health risks people could experience by being forced to endure those pregnancies that long in the first place.)

In his decision, the (Republican-appointed) judge wrote that he “will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court included a silent ‘except-in-a-national-emergency clause'” to Roe v. Wade.

In a statement via HuffPost, Katherine Ragsdale, the president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation, called out lawmakers for trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic as a distraction for these sorts of terrible bills.

“Patients presenting for time-sensitive care, including abortion care, need timely access to treatment, even during this pandemic,” she said. “Women deserve better than a craven exploitation of a health care crisis in furtherance of an anti-abortion agenda.”

As for Idaho’s despicable anti-transgender bills, it sounds like the ACLU has plans to fight those in court as well.

BREAKING (BAD) NEWS: Governor Little has signed HB500 and HB509. Devastating. Targeting trans people. Hurting trans people. Why??? We will see you in court. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) March 31, 2020

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com