I Wasn’t Ready For This Star Trek Bombshell

The wonderful universe of Star Trek premiered in the 1960s with the original series. For me, Star Trek didn’t really exist until the 1990s. Star Trek: The Next Generation brought me onto the USS Enterprise with Captain Picard and his amazing crew. They became my captain and my favorite of all Star Trek crews. I was OBSESSED with this show. As a kid, I even wore one of those banana hair clips over my eyes and pretended to be Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) because he was brilliant and his best friend was a super cool android. Although I enjoy the other series, my love for TNG has never wavered over the years.

Watching the sequel show Picard has been an emotional journey revisiting some of the old characters. Besides the return of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), the first season also showed how Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) were fairing as a married couple. Season two brought back the chaotic being known as Q (John de Lancie). The third and final season of Picard premiers in February and it looks like it will be a giant TNG reunion.

I wasn’t emotionally prepared for this.

I’m going to need tissues with my earl grey

There I was minding my own business when @StarTrekOnPPlus tweeted a poster photo for Picard season 3. The image shows Picard and his newer crew members Raffaela “Raffi” Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and my Voyager crush, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Troi and Riker look like they will also return for the last season. All of them are great, but it was the other four familiar faces that sent me off the deep end.

Next to Picard is the one and only Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). Down near the bottom is Brent Spiner, returning as Data’s evil twin brother Lore. Although Data is dead at this point in the story, we will at least get some android charm. My personal favorites are on the upper left-hand side.

In all their glory, with silvery-white hair, we’ve got Worf (Michael Dorn) and Geordi La Forge. As the first Klingon captain in Starfleet, I hope Worf’s been doing alright. I’m concerned about Geordi. I know he’s been through a lot over the years (and he no longer has his signature visor!). Honestly, I didn’t think we’d see either in Picard so now I’m so excited yet nervous. No matter how it all plays out, I know I’ll be sobbing.

