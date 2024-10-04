‘I think there should be no more group chats’: She’s right! Stop putting me in random group chats!

There is nothing worse than a group chat that won’t stop distracting you. You’re just trying to get through the day and a chat you made for a party three years ago won’t stop going off. We’ve all been there. And now a new SubwayTakes nails why they suck.

The SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma series features people riding the MTA with Kareem Rahma. He asks his guest what their take is and they can range from a simple fact to an unhinged though. This time, his guest stated that there should be no more group chats. Rahma said “100% disagree” but I was willing to hear the take out.

“They are making group chats for legit anything. And I’m finding I challenging because something will start as like ‘Oh we’re going to the fair.’ But then like 6 months later, I’m getting 125 texts a day.” The explanation goes on, getting Rahma on her side by the end. She states that you can’t even leave the chats because then they’ll ask you why you left and it becomes an entire ordeal.

The reality is that she’s right. I’m not part of the “young” people per say but there are a wild amount of group chats on my phone. I’m a bit more active than she seems to be but we do, in 2024, love to throw people together in a chat for one thing and keep it alive.

No more group chats!!!! pic.twitter.com/P0aASMuHZz — SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) October 2, 2024

Seeing Rahma switch from disagreeing to on board proves that we’ve all been through it with group chats we don’t want to be a part of.

Muting the chat isn’t enough

The best point that she makes is that you cannot leave the chat. Some chats even want you to engage more if you’re not doing enough! It is a hard balance between life and the group chat. Some chats are worth it. I have plenty with my friends that I talk to them in daily and I love those groups. That doesn’t mean every single chat needs to be kept alive.

Leaving the chat is never the option not only for the friends who say “why’d you leave” but, at least in my case, I also have FOMO (aka fear of missing out) and would be upset that I left the chat and had no way of knowing whether or not they were talking about me. The double-edged sword of life in the technological age.

What makes this video so great is that she didn’t say it was about not wanting to talk to her friends. It was about the overwhelming nature of the chat and that’s kind of where a lot of us are. We love our friends but the minute you see 100+ unread messages, it is really hard to focus on anything else.

So sorry to the group chats I barely engage in. It isn’t about you. It is about the entire idea of 20 people all talking at the same time in a group chat made for a trip to the movies back in 2019. I hope you understand.

