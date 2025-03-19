‘I see wrinkles and children that look like you’: Chris Evans destroyed me in that ‘Materialists’ trailer

A good trailer can make or break a movie. You can see it and the entire movie is laid out for you or you can barely get a taste of what is to come. But trailers like that of the one for Materialists wrecked me.

John (Chris Evans) is a man who has a roommate, doesn’t have his life figured out, and he used to be in Lucy’s (Dakota Johnson) life. The two meet each other again at a wedding just as she also meets Harry (Pedro Pascal). It sets up the love triangle between the trio and the rest of the trailer is pretty straight forward.

But there was one line that really hit. Frankly, if a man said this to me, I’d happily have his children right then and there. John, in a voice over, says to Lucy “When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. Where does that leave us?”

It already joins the long line of romantic one-liners that have broken me throughout the years. The last time I felt this way as soon as I heard Waymond Wang’s line “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you” from Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. These kind of romantic declarations are an artform.

They can be cheesy if not done right and you can feel like it is something no one would say. But in this case, I instantly heard a man saying this in real life and thought to myself “okay where is my romantic declaration?” That, to me, is a great sign for Materialists.

There is nothing like those heartbreaking lines

The most romantic lines in history come when you least expect them. “I love you and I like you” from Parks and Recreation never fails to make me emotional. You have the rom-com classics of the 90s and early 00s to make you think. We used to watch romantic films and wait for these lines to drop.

If Materialists put this in the trailer, I have a feeling that we are really going to be in for it emotionally. I don’t want to put too much on this trailer but I do think that this is a return to form in a number of ways for the romance genre. It has been so long since I’ve seen a trailer this upfront about its romantic plotline.

Is the story as straight forward as we think it is? I don’t know but as much as I love Pedro Pascal I think that hearing a man say “When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. Where does that leave us?” would absolutely wreck me.

I truly do feel like we have never been more “back” when it comes to romantic films and getting to watch this trailer made me feel some kind of unhinged. I just love that we have movies like this from visionary directors like Celine Song coming out.

