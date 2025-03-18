This ‘Materialists’ love triangle is already making fave Daddy, Pedro Pascal, fans salivate

We were in a romance drought with movies in the past but we are so back. May we all give our thanks to Celine Song!

The Past Lives director brings us the story of a matchmaker in New York City who is known for her success at getting her clients married but struggles to find her own love. The tagline for the film is as follows: “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.”

Now that the trailer is here, we have a bit more of an idea as to what Song and this stacked cast has in store for us. The film stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, the matchmaker, with Harry (Pedro Pascal) meeting her at a wedding, taking her back to his very expensive apartment, and sweeping her off her feet. But she is drawn to her ex, John (Chris Evans). John is a man who still lives with roommates, is a waiter, and doesn’t have the money that Pascal does.

As the poster says “Some people just want more” and…that’s me. I want more. I need this movie in my life right NOW.

Pascal fans are, rightfully so, being absolutely taken away by this trailer. I mean…I understand her struggle! John is hot but…so is Harry!

A love triangle is a beautiful and delicate thing

This trailer is great because it really puts us right back into the thick of things with love triangles. We have, in recent years, moved away from them. But what really works with the trailer for Materialists is that it is probably the first time in recent years where I haven’t just thought “okay everyone make out instead.”

This is a real and authentic love triangle and I have missed those. Both of these men are attracted to Lucy but in the trailer we see the two interact in one quick scene and that’s it. Harry has scenes with Lucy and John has scenes with Lucy but we don’t get to see them interacting together and that does pique my interest.

Are the two going to fight with each other? Are they going to only see the other in that one scene at the wedding? I have about a million questions about what is going to happen and I really just want to know more.

So how long do we have to wait?

The trailer comes with a bit of a wait for fans. Materialists is not set to be released until June 13. So it isn’t terrible but after a trailer that had so many online screaming about how we are SO back, it does feel like we really need to speed up time. I just want to be in the theater with these three trying to find love with each other.

From the trailer, I do worry for Harry because it does seem like Lucy and John really are “destined” but hey, what do I know? Celine Song destroyed me with Past Lives so I better not try to figure out what kind of heart-aching romance she has in store for me.

