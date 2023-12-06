A24’s Newest Horror Film Is on Its Way

A24 is known for picking up innovative indie horror movies, and its newest is coming to the Sundance Film Festival this January. I Saw the TV Glow is the latest in a genre that the film’s writer and director, Jane Schoenbrun, calls emo-horror. Here’s everything we know so far!

What is I Saw the TV Glow about?

I Saw the TV Glow focuses on Owen, a teen outcast who struggles with his life in the suburbs. Owen bonds with his classmate over a TV show, but when the show is canceled, its reality starts to bleed into their own.

That’s really all we know so far about the plot of I Saw the TV Glow. However, if it’s anything like Schoenbrun’s most well-known film, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, it’s sure to be an unsettling and provocative exploration of life on the screen. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair tells the story of a teenage girl who accepts an occult-themed internet challenge, and begins to post a series of increasingly disturbing videos.

Who’s in I Saw the TV Glow?

Justice Smith (Dungeons and Dragons) stars as Owen, the misfit teenager who discovers the reality-bending TV show, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music) stars as his classmate. Also appearing in the film are Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Fred Durst, Emma Portner, Madaline Riley, Connor O’Malley, Ian Foreman, Amber Benson, Danny Tamberelli, and Michael Maronna.

When is I Saw the TV Glow coming out?

I Saw the TV Glow will premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, which begins on January 18. There’s no word yet on a wide release, but we’re crossing our fingers that I Saw the TV Glow will hit theaters later in 2024.

