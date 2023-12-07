I.S.S. premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last June, and now it’s gearing up for its wide release. If you’re in the mood for a taut survival thriller high above the Earth’s surface, this film might be right up your alley.

I.S.S. began as a screenplay by Nick Shafir, which was included in 2020’s Black List of best unproduced scripts. Now, with Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish) directing, the film is heading for U.S. theaters soon.

I.S.S. plot and trailer: What is I.S.S. about?

I.S.S. focuses on a group of American and Russian astronauts working together aboard the International Space Station. Their spirit of camaraderie is shattered, though, when a catastrophic war breaks out on Earth. As fighting commences on the surface, each group of astronauts is ordered to take the I.S.S. in the name of their own countries.

The trailer promises a taut thriller with cataclysmic stakes. It also poses a disturbing question: what’s the point of conquering the I.S.S. in the name of Russia or the U.S. if the Earth itself is being turned into a nuclear wasteland? If either side wins the fight in space, where do they go from there?

Here’s the trailer itself, highlighting the fear and paranoia that takes over the station as the astronauts fight for survival.

I.S.S. cast: Who is in I.S.S.?

Since the story in I.S.S. centers on the American and Russian astronauts trapped together in the station, the cast is divided into American and Russian characters.

On the American side, Ariana DeBose stars as Dr. Kira Foster, with Chris Messina as Gordon Barrett and John Gallagher Jr. as Christian. On the Russian side, Pilou Asbaek plays Alexey Pulov, Costa Ronin plays Nicholai, and Masha Mashkova plays Weronika.

I.S.S. release date: When does I.S.S. come out?

Although I.S.S. already had its world premiere last June, the film will come out in theaters on January 19, 2024.

(featured image: Bleecker Street)

