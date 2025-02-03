‘I never did no research on nothin’: Who created this unhinged Dunkin commercial?

There is nothing like a self-aware commercial. Even better when you throw a bunch of boys from Boston in it. Especially when it’s a Dunkin ad.

During the Grammys, a new Dunkin commercial dropped and it featured famed Method actor Jeremy Strong getting into character. That character was seemingly the role of coffee? Unclear really, he was just sitting in a vat of coffee with coffee grounds all over his face to help him understand the way of the coffee. The ad, which also stars famous Bostonians Ben Affleck and his brother, Casey Affleck, is another installment in Dunkin’s hilarious trend.

Recently, there has been an uptick in ads from the coffee shop starring celebrities like the Afflecks and Matt Damon who are all famously from Boston. Dunkin, which is a New England brand, has now become synonymous with these stars. But the new ad is definitely one of the funniest things they’ve decided to do. Because I was not ready for Strong legitimately covered in coffee.

Strong is known as a Method actor. That means that he often stays in character even when he is not filming and, from what I have read, actually uses Stanislavski’s method, unlike other actors who have given the technique a bad name recently. But ads like this where Strong is in on the joke and is making like of the technique is genuinely hilarious.

Pair that with Ben Affleck declaring “I never did no research on nothing'” in response to Strong’s acting technique, this is just a beautiful ad all together.

Dunkin has been doing a great job of entertaining us with their ads. And I will admit, every time, I want to go and get a donut after. But it is fun to see our favorite actors having fun.

Sometimes, ads like this are fun

If you asked me if I would see Oscar nominated and Emmy Award winning actor, Jeremy Strong, covered in coffee for a bit, I wouldn’t have believed you. But that’s what I think is fun about these ads. They bring people from Boston who love being from Boston together and celebrate the company that is known as a Boston staple.

All of that makes the surprise turn of Strong in a Dunkin dunk tank while Casey Affleck is wearing a pink fluffy hat just really work. I’m not the biggest fan of commercials anymore but Dunkin has continually found a way to keep us talking about them. If we are always going to wait and see which of our favorite Boston boys ends up in an ad, then I’m going to watch every single one they put out. Let the Evans brothers and the Affleck brothers have a battle of the superheroes! The possibilities are endless.

So now, I will go and get myself a Boston Kreme donut and think about Jeremy Strong looking like one of those ducks covered in oil that the Dial soap commercials are always cleaning. And honestly, he’d probably go method for that role too.

