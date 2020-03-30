I Love Sam Neill’s Efforts to Keep Us Entertained With My Whole Heart

Sam Neill is one of those actors who will always have a soft spot in my heart—mainly because I was that kid who wanted Jurassic Park to be real so I could see some dinosaurs, but still, that love of Dr. Alan Grant and the man who brought him to life never really left me.

Now though, Neill has taken to Twitter like the rest of us and is sharing some quarantine thoughts. From singing videos to just telling us we’re not alone, he’s been trying to act as a beacon of joy for those who follow him. I personally have been distracted by his quarantine beard and glasses combo, but that’s maybe just me.

But looking at the videos, it seems as if Neill just wants everyone to take a moment to forget about the problems in the world and be calmed by him doing random things. Or, at least, that is the outcome.

He read to us …

ARE WE LIGHT HEARTED TODAY ? Of course we are . And here’s a little reminiscing of the great J Clarke Esq. Who swore to me he knew an Australian called Trevor Monet , related to the great Impressionist himself , who was a chain saw sculptor south of Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/Og4wUlmuAT — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 30, 2020

He tried to uplift us with this here beautiful video where he says that we’re not “alone” but rather “alone together” …

HOW ARE YOU TODAY ? I’m sending all of you my best … just a few words of support – and talking about BIRDS … and how much pleasure I get from them … well, more fulsomely on https://t.co/LPr4P9ZfcN pic.twitter.com/B6cZSqmFBR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 29, 2020

And then there’s the singing. At least we now have Sam Neill singing “Creep” by Radiohead to calm us in our darkest hours.

DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail . Ease your mind for a moment – breathe out anxiety, breath in hope. (

Um … thinking I sound like some dud self styled guru , sorry ) pic.twitter.com/1Cqww9nUHv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 28, 2020

If these continue to be an everyday occurrence, I can’t wait to finally see the day he goes outside to just talk to some of the animals that live nearby him, because I just feel like that’s going to be something Sam Neill would do. It also helps that Taika Waititi (who directed Neill in both Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) is also infatuated with the videos.

He’s slowly gettimg the iso-madness and I love him. He’s a bright, sparkly ray of joy that always makes me smile and his positivity may be the only thing that gets us through this. https://t.co/ii5ApUgKya — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 29, 2020

I guess let’s all just watch Sam Neill’s videos to help us cope. At least his beautiful little ukulele cover can soothe us.

(image: Universal Pictures)

