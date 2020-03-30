comScore

I Love Sam Neill’s Efforts to Keep Us Entertained With My Whole Heart

By Rachel LeishmanMar 30th, 2020

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park

Sam Neill is one of those actors who will always have a soft spot in my heart—mainly because I was that kid who wanted Jurassic Park to be real so I could see some dinosaurs, but still, that love of Dr. Alan Grant and the man who brought him to life never really left me.

Now though, Neill has taken to Twitter like the rest of us and is sharing some quarantine thoughts. From singing videos to just telling us we’re not alone, he’s been trying to act as a beacon of joy for those who follow him. I personally have been distracted by his quarantine beard and glasses combo, but that’s maybe just me.

But looking at the videos, it seems as if Neill just wants everyone to take a moment to forget about the problems in the world and be calmed by him doing random things. Or, at least, that is the outcome.

He read to us …

He tried to uplift us with this here beautiful video where he says that we’re not “alone” but rather “alone together” …

And then there’s the singing. At least we now have Sam Neill singing “Creep” by Radiohead to calm us in our darkest hours.

If these continue to be an everyday occurrence, I can’t wait to finally see the day he goes outside to just talk to some of the animals that live nearby him, because I just feel like that’s going to be something Sam Neill would do. It also helps that Taika Waititi (who directed Neill in both Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) is also infatuated with the videos.

I guess let’s all just watch Sam Neill’s videos to help us cope. At least his beautiful little ukulele cover can soothe us.

Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!