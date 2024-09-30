‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel release date, cast, and more

Ah, sequels; like them or not, they appear to be staples in our cinemas for now. It’s now the turn of the 1997 slasher classic I Know What You Did Last Summer. Here’s what we know about the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel’s release date, cast, and other details.

Who’s returning and who is new?

So far, Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), and Jonah Haur-King (The Little Mermaid) are all confirmed for the film, with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt in talks to return as Roy Bronson and Julie James, respectively.

Neal Moritz, who produced on both I Know What You Did Last Summer and its 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer as well as the 2006 standalone film I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, will also produce the new sequel from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Sam Lanksy, and Leah McKendrick.

What happened in I Know What You Did Last Summer?

The original film followed a group of friends, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and Barry Cox (Ryan Phillippe), who were blackmailed and terrorized by an unknown assailant who somehow knew about a criminal act the group was involved in the year prior. A tangled web unfurls and the bodies pile up as Julie races to get to the truth.

No details about the plot of the sequel have been announced at the time of this article’s most recent update.

When will the film be released?

Though not much yet is known about the plot, Sony is expected to release the sequel in theatres on July 18, 2025.

