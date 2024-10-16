‘I hate myself for understanding the reference’: Pokemon fans are disgusted after a leak possibly ruined Typhlosion forever

Fans are feeling a little grossed out right now as recent leaks have tainted their love of Pokemon. One Pokémon in particular.

Game Freak, the Japanese video game developer, was hacked recently and some disturbing scrapped lore has come to light surrounding the Pokémon Typhlosion.

Game Leak’s hack resulted in the leaking of numerous files. Some relate directly to employees’ personal information, but the leak has also released unseen concept art and lore. One such leaked piece of lore has caused quite a stir online. The lore in question is connected to the Pokémon Typhlosion, a Fire-type Pokémon introduced in Generation II. Thanks to this somewhat disturbing lore, Typhlosion has joined the ranks of other notorious Pokémon; we’re looking at you Lopunny.

This lore starts with a classic opening, “A long time ago,” Okay, well, that’s a classic start, “when the boundaries between Pokémon and humans were unclear.” … oh no. Yes, you can already guess where this is going, and if you haven’t, you have too pure a mind and should probably stop reading this so as to preserve it. For the rest of you, yes this is leading us towards a human/Pokémon relationship—of the intimate kind.

The story of a human and Typhlosion

I just literally read the lore and I don't know what I should feel about this…#PokemonLeak #Typholsion #NotAllTyphlosions pic.twitter.com/9g8GH61Cde — ∆l∑X_K? (@AK0lden) October 15, 2024

Let’s just say it begins with a girl getting lost in the woods and ends with a Typhlosion/human hybrid baby. When a girl gets lost in the woods, she meets a handsome man she does not recognize from her village. He offers to help her home but says it’s too late to help her down so she should stay with him in his cave.

She stays there for many months, eventually realizing that he is a shape-shifting Typhlosion and soon gives birth to his child. When her father eventually comes looking for her, he kills the Typhlosion much to the girl’s distress. She and her child live on the edge of the forest, tormented by villagers. The story has been posted in full on social media channels such as X.

The internet is having a field day

Now, poor Typhlosion is being dragged online, becoming the latest Pokémon to meet with the derision of the internet. It has also come with a hefty number of Typhlosion fans to counter the non-canon lore. #NotAllTyphlosion is spreading on X, with people urging others to leave the beloved Pokémon alone.

Typhlosion is precious and not a degenerate. Don't let ANYONE shame you over loving this Goober. We love Typhlosion!#NotAllTyphlosions pic.twitter.com/uMYeOnqlAF — CallMeGekkouga (@SonGekkouga658) October 14, 2024

Many are reminding others that as Pokémon originates in Japan, some of these stories have been inspired by Japanese mythology. In Japan, there are many types of demons or yokai (spirits) that take on animalistic forms. In some of these mythologies, shapeshifting demons kidnapping humans is not uncommon. This is also common in other cultures mythologies, just look at Zeus and the Ancient Greek gods of old is all I’m saying.

Unfortunately, poor Typholosion will bear the brunt of the shame of this leak. Hopefully true fans will rally around the Pokémon and try really hard not to think about what could have been a truly disturbing back story.

(featured image: The Pokémon Company)

