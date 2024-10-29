‘I hate Gay Halloween’: This year’s best Halloween trend is actually amazing

Boo, you guys, Halloween is here, and hopefully, you have your costumes sorted for the night of spook about town! But in case you’re scampering to put together a last-minute outfit, just know that there’s no beating the gays at this game, if this new “I hate Gay Halloween” trend on X is anything to go by. They’ve already won Halloween.

Recommended Videos

It’s not hard to believe that X is like the Pinterest for Halloween costume ideas inspired by viral pop culture moments. How many days has it been since the body horror flick, The Substance, released, or since we got the Chicken Shop Date with Andrew Garfield that made our heads spin and our hearts flutter? And already, people have minted some truly inspired costume ideas from them!

Was at a halloween party last night where these two guys dressed as Amelia & Andrew on their chicken shop date and I don't think any other costume can top that — Sarah Jenkins (@sarahjenkinsxo) October 25, 2024

I hate gay halloween costumes cos what do you mean you’re cunty Monstro Elizasue pic.twitter.com/lMQ7ndUoB4 — SMINTY (@smintyd) October 27, 2024

Some of these ideas, though, are so obscure that people believe you’d either have to be chronically online or queer (or both) to truly get the reference or find someone who’d actually match your freak by being in on the joke with their own costume. And this has given rise to the “I hate Gay Halloween” trend, which now has a proper explainer on Know Your Meme, describing it as members of the LGBTQ+ community saying how much they “hate gay halloween” because the of “obscure costume that would most likely only land with another gay person.”

The meme format, which began gaining prominence a few years ago is back in time for Halloween this year too, and goes something like this: “I hate Gay Halloween because what to do you mean you’re dressed as…” followed by citing most outrageous and abstruse pop culture reference turned into a costume and a picture of that! Check out what this trend is churning out this year!

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean your couples costume is the activator and termination shots from The Substance? pic.twitter.com/0MX6KB2zPL — Final Guy Ꮓαcн (@ZachNyx) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re French children playing tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988? pic.twitter.com/ncnqXFV4bp — 360rat (@holIowbody) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween, what do you mean you’re chappell roan and a passenger seat? pic.twitter.com/mI9zPRwTD5 — motti (@motticomedy) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you're the tired but wired DW meme? pic.twitter.com/TUnJddlR0C — RICKY (@Rickyismsss) October 25, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”?? pic.twitter.com/0BRWJIE1RT — dylan guerra (@DylanGGuerra) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the tennis ball POV from Challengers pic.twitter.com/e6q67WAl86 — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) October 26, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re art donaldson’s signature serve from the 2024 film challengers pic.twitter.com/oOFMNHNhIN — ijbol adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the Olympic pole vaulter that bumped the pole with his bulge. pic.twitter.com/y0kR60m7oa — Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe (@YesItsMeToolz) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween wdym you’re the glitter girl from the stay with me vine pic.twitter.com/P3vKyxp50B — holly ?? (@wollyhest) October 28, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re cosmo queen of melrose explaining how your grandmother wanted you all to switch from catholic to jehovah pic.twitter.com/VDbeW8rnD9 — matt (@mattxiv) October 24, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean it’s always 2 dumb bitches pic.twitter.com/QSyXSRG3dt — fully award winned movie (@poxparty) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re chappell roan in the crowd at gov ball pic.twitter.com/g40efk0tqg — scut farkus ? (@nysydi) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re the school locker from bottoms pic.twitter.com/lRWXGkPOvt — s (@propaganda91) October 26, 2024

I hate gay people at Halloween because what the do you mean you're going as…….. a swan(?) wearing a björk dress(?) who is also wearing a swan dress? idek… pic.twitter.com/fGh2hhsFKU — mateo? (@melofknblonde) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean we’re Buffy & Faith dancing homoerotically at the Bronze pic.twitter.com/AEItvuTQ9T — Gabrielle ? (@gabalexa) October 27, 2024

Okay, some of these are truly ideas that I’d never think could be turned into a tangible costume, like the one about the ball POV camera angle from Challengers, but these are really works of art!

“i hate gay halloween wdym you’re-” pic.twitter.com/5kkgraj4Q3 — didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) October 28, 2024

Halloween can be one of two things. You can either let your freak flag fly by letting your costume convey something that’s on your mind a lot, like an ode to your favourite movie fandom or your most watched TV show moment. Or it can also be about stepping out of your usual comfort zone by experimenting with a costume that is “not you.” And this “gay halloween” trend is the perfect balance of both!

"i hate gay halloween" i don't :) i love gay halloween and i love your extremely obscure and chronically online costume that requires so much explanation — SIMONE ? (@parasocialyte) October 28, 2024

me liking every “i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re-” post i see pic.twitter.com/FnPFMkKycf — ♡ (@idreamaboutit) October 27, 2024

If you had to join in, what would your obscure gay halloween costume be?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy