‘I guess free speech is just for rich people’: Wisconsin meteorologist fired after criticizing Elon Musk’s salute

Wisconsin weather reporter Sam Kuffel was fired a day after she criticized Elon Musk’s gesture due to its similarities to the Nazi salute.

Donald Trump has only been in office for three days, but Americans are already noticing significant threats to free speech. After TikTok was “banned” for several hours and came back with a message that Trump “saved” the platform, users noticed new restrictions and censors. For example, after Trump made comments hinting that he rigged the 2024 election, searches for “rigged election” were blocked on TikTok. Also, for a while, all results under #Democrat were hidden. Most recently, the app has tried to prevent people from looking up Musk’s questionable salute.

During Trump’s inauguration, Musk came onstage to speak. Viewers were taken aback when he slapped his hand on his chest before pulling it out into a straight-arm gesture eerily similar to a Nazi salute. Musk later insisted it was not a Nazi salute but a thoughtless gesture he made due to excitement and his Asperger’s. His supporters also insisted that he was trying to indicate “love” or a “heart” through the gesture. If his gesture was so innocent, it’s interesting that TikTok won’t let anyone search “Nazi salute” or “Elon Musk Nazi salute” without receiving a message to “get the facts” and being redirected to informational material on the Holocaust. Additionally, people who voice opinions on the incident may face retaliation from their workplace.

Weather reporter fired after Elon Musk criticism

Kuffel is a meteorologist who worked at CBS 58, a television station in Milwaukee, WI. On January 21, she addressed Musk’s salute on her personal Instagram account, which has since been privatized. In a post, she wrote, “Dude Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration. You (f–k) with this and this man, I don’t (f–k) with you. Full stop.” Kuffel also shared a gif from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in which one character states, “Screw that old bi–h. He’s a Nazi.”

The next day, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kuffle had been fired from her position at CBS 58. According to the Journal Sentinel, staff at CBS 58 were alerted via e-mail that Kuffel was let go. The staff memo read, “Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58. A search for a replacement is underway.” Kuffel’s photo and biography were subsequently removed from the station’s website. She was employed by CBS 58 for over five years before her abrupt termination. A spokesperson for Weigel Broadcasting Co. confirmed the firing but would not comment on the circumstances.

Many assume that the termination was in response to Kuffel’s criticism of Musk. Kuffel’s post gained significant attention due to right-wing radio host Dan O’Donnell. On X, he attacked Kuffel, claiming she made “vulgar Instagram posts” and spread lies about Musk. He also indicated he had reached out to CBS 58. It’s quite ironic he would go after Kuffel, considering his entire career centers on spreading misinformation and making defamatory claims against Democrats. Immediately before whining about Kuffel’s supposed “lies,” he claimed the National Prayer Service bishop admitted to wanting “illegal immigrants in this country for slave labor.” Apparently, he draws the line at someone calling a gesture that looks like a Nazi salute a “Nazi salute.”

News of Kuffel’s firing stirred outrage on social media, with The Gen Z Perspective questioning, “What is happening to our country?”

@genzperspectivepod A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster has been dropped by her station one day after she criticized Elon Musk on social media. ♬ original sound – The Gen Z Perspective

In the comments, many users pointed out the hypocrisy, considering Musk and Trump have both been concerned about “free speech.” Trump just signed an Executive Order to prevent the government from combating the dissemination of misinformation because it infringes on freedom of speech. Yet, a woman voices her opinion about Musk and is let go from her job? In the comments on The Gen Z Perspective’s video, one user suggested, “I guess free speech is just for rich people.” Under Trump and Musk, it appears free speech is only for the rich and right-wing. Right-wing individuals can say whatever they want, including endangering lives by falsely accusing opposers of book bans of being pedophiles and inhibiting disaster relief efforts, but one must watch their back if they dare criticize or simply talk about something Trump or Musk did.

