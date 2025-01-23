‘I don’t care’: Thanks, MAGA! Trump openly admits he doesn’t care about the economy

Remember all the excuses for why it was important to elect Donald Trump? “Eggs!!!!” they shouted, complaining about how much they cost! Well, when asked point blank about the economy, Trump said “I don’t care.” Good job!

Recommended Videos

The economy was a big topic of discussion during the election cycle as Republican voters often forget the most basic of economic strategy. Time and time again, the Democrats spend their terms fixing the economy that the Republicans ruined and then when election season rolls around, everyone seemingly forgets that it was the Democrats who fixed it. I’ve watched it happen time and time again and always feel a little like I am losing mind when it happens.

So when that was a major talking point of the 2024 election, I really wanted to scream at people to take an economics class but that is neither here nor there. The MAGA crowd refused to acknowledge that we were spending this much on eggs and groceries because of the previous Trump administration and now he is just openly admitting he doesn’t know what to do to fix it nor does he care.

Trump was talking to Sean Hannity when the Fox News host said “Let me get to the economy.” Trump quickly replied that he does not care.

Thanks to all the MAGA voters who wanted cheaper eggs.



Hannity: "Let me get to the economy."



Trump: "I don't care."



pic.twitter.com/UyRuHhiLW5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 23, 2025

Hope the MAGA enjoy spending $20 on a dozen of eggs since they were SO concerned about that and not people who were going to be harmed by this administration. Every single time the price of eggs was brought up in support of Trump, many of us pushed back knowing that he wasn’t going to fix it. If anything, it’d get worse and we all recognized it! Yet here we are with him as President and him not “caring.”

Literally could have seen this coming

It is baffling to me that there was anyone who believed he could change the price of eggs in the first place. My new “strategy” with MAGA fans is to look at them as people in a cult who need help getting out of it because that’s sort of where we are on a mindset side of things.

But look, if you thought this man was going to march into grocery stores and demand the price goes down, you just don’t know how the world works. There was no way he was ever going to be able to change the price of things. And him not “caring” about the economy really just continues to show that Trump is the kind of man who really would rather have power without any of the responsibilities.

So yes, sorry, your omelette is just going to get more expensive with Trump as president and you know whose fault that is? Every single MAGA person who voted for that man. So enjoy your $12 egg and remember that when you want to complain about it, you just have yourself to blame. Because really, you thought the man with the gold toilet was going to care about eggs?!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy