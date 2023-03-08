I Didn’t Think I Could Hate Ron DeSantis More—And Then I Heard About His Bizarre Dating ‘Trick’

There’s so much to dislike about Florida governor and meatball-like figure, at least according to Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis: from his proposal to reverse “wokeness” from Florida’s healthcare system by eliminating trans-related care to getting rid of school library books because they’re too scary or gay or something like that. Honestly, there are so many reasons to turn your nose up at him that I can’t even list them all here.

Lucky for you, I’m going to add to the list by giving you a little insight into DeSantis’ dating life courtesy of John Oliver, the host of Last Week Tonight. During the 25-minute dedicated segment to the governor’s terrible track record this past Sunday, Oliver highlighted DeSantis’ propensity for shutting down criticism in the media and keeping Floridians from their right to vote. But it was a story told by DeSantis’ former classmate from Yale University about his weird dating tactic that truly was the icing on the cake.

According to the classmate, DeSantis would take his dates out to enjoy some Thai food, but he would pronounce it “thigh food” and wait to see if his dates would correct him. And, if they did correct him because, you know, that’s not how you pronounce Thai at all, he would make up an excuse and leave the date because he “didn’t want a girlfriend who corrected him.”

Oliver went on to, rightfully, explain how awkward one would feel if they were trapped on a date with a man who purposefully kept mispronouncing the name of a cuisine just to see if you would let him live on in his ignorance. It’s honestly disgusting how DeSantis would choose a partner based on how they would let him walk all over them. A good partner will want to challenge you so that you can grow as a person.

But, I guess that’s what we should all expect from “a fucking meatball.”

