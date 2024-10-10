‘I am very naive’: Cecily Bauchmann apologizes after going to Disney during Hurricane Milton

After receiving stiff backlash for deciding to go to Florida on a Disney vacation while Hurricane Milton was approaching, TikTok influencer Cecily Bauchmann has issued an apology.

Recommended Videos

While Hurricane Milton developed rapidly, reports of its development began as early as October 4. The hurricane reached a Category 5 while heading directly toward Tampa, FL. Although it was predicted to downgrade to a Category 3 or 4 by the time it made landfall, meteorologists warned about potentially deadly storm surges and urged millions of Floridians to evacuate. Leading up to the hurricane’s arrival late on October 9, residents faced enormous traffic jams, overfilled shelters and hotels, and closed airports as they attempted to get to safety. However, while some Floridians were struggling to come up with the transportation and finances to evacuate, numerous out-of-touch influencers took to TikTok to announce they were in or heading to Florida for Disney vacations.

The biggest influencer advertising her vacation during the hurricane’s approach was Bauchmann, who has over 2 million followers and often shares her life as a pastor’s wife with four kids. Just days before the hurricane was expected to make landfall, Bauchmann posted a now-deleted TikTok announcing her vacation to Florida and filming herself on a Target trip for “Disney essentials.” Despite her post being inundated with comments telling her not to go for her own safety and to avoid taking up hotel rooms that could go to evacuees, she posted on October 7 that they had arrived at Disney. Now, Bauchmann and her sister-in-law, Samantha Bauchmann, have issued apologies.

Cecily Bauchmann breaks her silence on Disney controversy

Late on October 9, Bauchmann shared an Instagram Story explaining and apologizing for the Disney situation. The apology quickly circulated on TikTok. In the video, she explains that she and her family were back home in Nashville and left Disney when evacuation orders were made. Bauchmann claims that, at the time they left for vacation, the area they were going to was under an “areal flood watch,” but that staff told them it was safe to come. She admits it was a “bad decision” to go despite a flood watch, stating, “Do I regret it? Absolutely.” Bauchmann also admitted she was “naive” when it came to “how storms develop.” However, she insists that the storm didn’t develop into Hurricane Milton until they were already at Disney.

She then states that they decided to leave when Hurricane Milton was first announced as a Category 5 Hurricane. Bauchmann devoted the rest of the video to confirming she understands the impact of Hurricane Milton and has been working to contribute to relief efforts. She concluded, “Hurricane Milton is heavy on my heart right now, and it will continue to be.”

Her apology video has received mixed reactions. On the one hand, she has been commended for admitting to her mistake and trying to make amends. However, many commenters have questioned how genuine her apology is. Adding to the suspicion was the fact that Bauchmann’s sister-in-law also posted an apology video, boasting an eerily similar script to Bauchmann’s. The Bauchmanns posted their stories within minutes of each other, almost making it seem like a coordinated damage control strategy. Others questioned the decision to apologize via an Instagram Story, which will go away within a few hours and can’t receive comments.

In the comments on TikTok, users mostly questioned the timeline of Bauchmann’s version of events. Again, Hurricane Milton developed fast, but not out of nowhere. Evacuations and its elevation to Category 5 were announced days before landfall, making it hard to believe Bauchmann hadn’t heard about it. Many also questioned her excuse of being “naive,” especially when it was about her family’s safety. Ultimately, it’s hard to prove what she did or didn’t know at the time or whether her apology was genuine. At the end of the day, it’s fortunate she apologized, but it’s also understandable if the situation continues to raise scrutiny of how influencers behave and whether they should be permitted to so quickly dismiss their controversies.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy