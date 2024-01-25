I Am Begging Everyone To Stop Acting Like Only Men Enjoy ‘Oppenheimer’

Another day, another publication acting like the fanbase for Oppenheimer only consists of men. When will society learn that Christopher Nolan is for the girls? It’s only appropriate that I gender his work if you’re going to do it, right? My point is: This argument is exhausting.

Recommended Videos

Recently, the conversation has returned yet again. Why? Because people really want to call it a “dad” movie for whatever reason. Nolan’s work often has been labeled as “for the boys.” My question has always been: why? For as long as I can remember, Nolan has been my favorite director. So to constantly hear his work labeled as something for boys is frustrating. To see it published by reputable websites? Beyond disappointing.

In a piece written for The Independent, Louis Chilton calls Oppenheimer “one for the guys.” Sir, my group text with my friends has been named “Oppenheimer Updates” since the dawn of the casting of this movie. So why, exactly, is it “one for the guys?”

Does Oppenheimer's award season domination herald a troubling return to Hollywood’s macho ‘dad movie’ days? pic.twitter.com/D3es17HSlI — The Independent (@Independent) January 23, 2024

This idea that the stories Christopher Nolan tells are for men harkens back to the antiquated idea that women cannot understand certain storytelling elements. The sexist notion that sci-fi isn’t for women (who are fundamental to the genre) has seeped its way into many other forms of media. Because Nolan often creates his own idea of time in his work, people who are stuck in a misogynistic line of thinking instantly label it as inherently male.

The fact of the matter is that Nolan’s work is very universal, but the constant pushback and designation by those like The Independent has forced people who are not men to scream about it time and time again.

Stop saying Nolan’s work is “for the guys.” You’re just wrong

I have seen every movie that Christopher Nolan has made. My opinions on his work are very strong and there are things I am willing to stand up and fight about. The one thing that I will never let go of is when someone tries to act like his work is only for men. First of all, why do we constantly have to assign everything, including movies, a gender? Second, it’s just not true!

Think back to when Inception came out. Who were the people who logged onto Ao3 or Tumblr to write up their fics about Arthur and Eames? I’ll tell you, it wasn’t the straight dudes or the “dads” that people think Nolan makes movies for. The continued love of movies like The Prestige and how it connects to all of Nolan’s other work is due in part to people who aren’t men obsessing over it.

If you’re reading this and thinking, like, “Hey now, I am a man who loves Nolan and I also think these things,” welcome to being someone who isn’t a straight man who loves the worlds that Nolan builds with his films.

I feel like a broken record screaming about this because it happens constantly. Without fail, Christopher Nolan will come up and someone will instantly gender his fanbase. The reality is that women and non-binary individuals very much love Nolan’s work just as much.

So please, for the love of all that is holy, please stop saying that everything this man makes is for other men. My sanity is begging you.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]