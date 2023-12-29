How Will ‘Hunter x Hunter’ End? There Are Multiple Possibilities

Yoshihiro Togashi, the mangaka behind the long-running Shonen Jump series Hunter x Hunter, recently revealed that he has multiple possible endings for the series.

Oricon News reported that on November 11, 2023, in a written letter read aloud on the Japanese TV talk show Iwakura to Yoshizumi no Bangumi, Togashi revealed there are four possible endings to his series Hunter x Hunter. Although he didn’t share any details on the “A, B, and C” endings, he did say that he believes his “A” ending would have the best reader reception, with a possible 80 percent positive response due to its “safe” and “noncontroversial” nature. On the other hand, ending “B” would evenly split with readers, with ending “C”—Togashi’s preferred ending—being what he believes would be the most controversial for readers, possibly resulting in an overwhelmingly negative reception.

Togashi also has a fourth possible “D” ending, which would mirror the beginning of Hunter x Hunter. Though he’d previously abandoned this ending, it could be used if he dies before the manga is finished—Togashi has sadly been struggling with his health for a while now.

Set years into the future, Togashi described the “D” ending as centering on a young girl, Gin, who catches the Master of the Lake, a fish. Gin brings the catch to her mother, proclaiming that her mother can never ask her to become a hunter again and saying she doesn’t want to be a hunter like grandfather Gon, who always had to leave his loved ones behind during his adventures. The mother, who’s dissatisfied that Gin doesn’t want to be a hunter like her grandfather, speaks to Gin’s father about their daughter’s future, and he says that they need to respect Gin’s wishes. After vowing never to treat her future spouse like Gon treated her grandmother, a boy enters Gin’s room, and they begin to cook together. The series ends with a group of people, who may or may not be descendants of certain people, watching birds fly away into the sky.

As it has yet to be confirmed whether the anime will get a seventh season, Hunter x Hunter fans might be relieved to learn that Togashi has already written multiple endings for the manga series, including one that looks into the future of Gon’s family.

(featured image: Madhouse)

