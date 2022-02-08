How to Watch the 2022 Oscars – and Will It be Streaming?

It’s Oscar season! The 94th Academy Awards, honoring films that came out in 2021, will be streaming next month, and nominations have been announced. 2021 saw the release of some fantastic movies, and some of the most popular movies of the year earned up to a dozen nominations each. Here are a few of the most prominent nominees:

Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, received 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress

Dune, Andrew Villaneuve’s sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, got 10 nods, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography

West Side Story, Stephen Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, received 7 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Supporting Actress

You can find a full list of nominations at Oscars.org. While you’re deciding which movies to catch up on in time for the ceremony on March 27, though, here’s how to watch the Oscars themselves.

How Can I Tune In? What Platform do I Need?

You have several options for watching the Oscars. If you watch broadcast TV or cable, you can tune in to ABC for coverage.

If you get your TV through streaming platforms, then you can watch the Oscars livestream on Hulu Live TV, Youtube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. You can also watch the livestream on the Internet by going to ABC.com or using the ABC app.

So on March 27 at 5 p.m Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern, tune in to your favorite streaming platform (or adjust the antenna on top of your TV if you’re old school) and enjoy the Oscars!

(Featured image: See-Saw Films, Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]