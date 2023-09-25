How To Watch All Dragon Ball Movies in Order

Why do you just wanna watch the Dragon Ball movies in order? Why not the anime too? Why not all of it at once? We have a guide for that. Too good for the anime, huh? Not worth your time unless it’s a theatrical release? Are you a film school snob? Did you go to Columbia or something? Cal Arts? I smell it on you. You make me sick.

Dragon Ball Movies:

(Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball movies take place outside of the series’ official canon, which covers the events of Goku’s childhood, up until shortly after he grows into the iconic warrior of Dragon Ball Z and defeats Piccolo—technically for the second time. The anime ran from 1986 to 1989, and most of the movies were released to coincide with that original run—except The Path to Power, which is somewhat of a reboot of the original series. Here they are in order of release:

Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986)

Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle (1987)

Mystical Adventure (1988)

The Path to Power (1996)

Dragon Ball Z Movies:

(Toei Animation)

Here they are: the Dragon Ball Z movies. An “elevated” shonen adventure, worthy of your A24 tastes. Like the Dragon Ball movies, they exist outside of the series’ canon, so while they draw elements and character traits from certain points in the series’ run, nothing that happens in them affects the series’ storyline, and they may conflict with the official storyline.

Dead Zone (1989)

The World’s Strongest (1990)

The Tree of Might (1990)

Lord Slug (1991)

Cooler’s Revenge (1991)

The Return of Cooler (1992)

Super Android 13! (1992)

Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

Bojack Unbound (1993)

Broly – Second Coming (1994)

Bio-Broly (1994)

Fusion Reborn (1995)

And here’s Dragon Ball Super, some contemporary titles for you.

Dragon Ball Super Movies:

(Toei Animation)

Unlike the previous anime runs’ movies, the Dragon Ball Super movies have a closer relationship with series canon, with their events being adapted into the anime in the case of Battle of Gods and Resurrection ‘F.’ Then, there’s Broly and Super Hero, which take place after the anime’s current end, with the latter currently being adapted into the manga canon, while the former appears to have taken place in a time jump in the manga.

Battle of Gods (2013)

Resurrection ‘F’ (2015)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

(featured image: Toei Animation)

