Having Trouble Installing Fallout: London? Try These Steps

Fallout: London had many Fallout series fans fooled. It looks like a new game, and it even has a fresh story to indulge in. But it’s actually a mod of Fallout 4, created by the dedicated team of developers from Team FOLON.

There has been a lot of care put into this mod. The voice acting is professional, and the environment of the game is stunning. Not only can players see several landmarks from London, but there are many stores and real-world items that are littered all over the game. Mushy peas would be the last food item you’d find in a Fallout game, yet here we are.

It looks like a legitimate Bethesda game

If you’re a fan of Fallout, you don’t need any further convincing to play the game. Luckily, the Fallout: London mod can be downloaded for free at GOG. You can download it through this link.

Fallout: London requirements

If you’re having trouble with that download, there could be a few reasons it isn’t working. For Fallout: London to work on your PC, you’ll need to download the English version of Fallout 4 and all the other available mods. Alternatively, you can just download the English version of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. You will have to disable your cloud saves from GOG Galaxy. After installing the Fallout: London mod, you can launch it through GOG Galaxy and enjoy.

If you own Fallout 4 on Steam, then you’ll have to take a few extra steps. You can get a downgrader tool from the Fallout: London Steam instructions page, then downgrade the game to Fallout 4 1.10.163.0.

