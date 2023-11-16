Jimmy Kimmel Is Hosting the Oscars Again, This Is Getting Boring

The host of the Oscars has been announced and you’ll never guess who it is! It’s … Jimmy Kimmel. Again. Joy. This is going to be the fourth time he’s hosted it and you’re probably asking yourself “Is that a lot?” And the answer is that it is enough.

Kimmel himself is a fine host (although he’s made notable mistakes during his past runs hosting the Academy Awards) but at this point, it’s just a boring choice. The choice to have Kimmel host back-to-back seems like the Academy is looking for a safe choice. Kimmel knows the job and keeps things relatively bland so why would they change something that doesn’t ruffle any feathers, right?

To be fair, Kimmel is not the first host to be brought back multiple times. In the past, repeat hosts have included Bob Hope (who hosted a total of 19 times) as well as Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Whoopi Goldberg, Johnny Carson, Jack Lemmon, and more.

At this point though, I just want something different. Kimmel back-to-back is predictable and boring and we know what his routine is going to be. Almost as predictable are the suggestions for who should take over. “Amy and Tina” are always the go-tos. While I am an Amy Poehler girl, their deal is the Golden Globes and I would actually be surprised if they wanted the task of the Oscars. Still, why Kimmel?

There has to be another option out there, right?

After Kevin Hart stepped down rather than apologize for older controversial tweets in 2019, the Oscars basically said “okay no host then.” Instead of looking to comedians without a history of problematic things to say, they just threw their hands up. Then they went back to Kimmel who made jokes he shouldn’t have while hosting and still they said “this is fine” again anyway.

At this point, I’d rather Florence Pugh host the Oscars with Iman Vellani than watch Kimmel stand up there and make the same tired jokes he’s going to make. We could have internet faves doing bits that are pre-written just as his jokes are and it’d work just as well. But for whatever reason, the Academy thinks we need a comedian to do this job. We really don’t.

It’s my favorite night of the year and I’m always subjected to mediocre jokes and a man laughing at himself. It’s my dream and my nightmare rolled into one. Save me and everyone else and let the ludicrous dream of Jimmy Kimmel go.

(featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

