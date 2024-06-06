The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

‘The Acolyte’s Run Is Short but It’s Already Proving to Be Mighty

"The Force shall free me."
Image of Amanda Landwehr
Amanda Landwehr
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 05:15 pm

The Acolyte is the latest addition to the galaxy far, far away, bringing with it a compelling mystery of good, evil, and everything in between—all with a fun, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde twin twist. As the series continues to progress, here’s what you can expect from its Disney+ run.

Recommended Videos

It’s safe to say that no one knew what to expect when Lucasfilm first announced a new Star Wars show from showrunner Leslye Headland. The Acolyte takes place during the relatively unexplored High Republic era, marking the first time this time period—roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace—has been depicted in live-action. And even though the first two episodes have already been review-bombed to the high heavens by a small (and unfortunately for us, very vocal) corner of the fandom, so far, genuine reactions have been generally positive.

Starring Amandla Stenberg as Force-sensitive twins Mae and Osha, the two-part premiere follows Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), his Padawan, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) on a dangerous mission to capture and (wrongly) arrest Osha after she’s framed for the murder of Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss). But the investigation gets a whole lot more complicated after our heroes discover a hidden plot involving Mae’s sister, who was presumed dead over 16 years ago—and things are only revving up. Even though the High Republic is remembered as being a time of great prosperity, peace, as said by definitely-not-a-Sith-Lord Qimir (Manny Jacinto), “is a lie.”

Mysterious Dark Siders, the Jedi at their prime, an adorable little droid (I love you, Pip), aliens galore…this baby’s got it all. And we’re only getting started, as luckily for us, there’s more of The Acolyte left to come.

How many episodes of The Acolyte will there be?

Now that episode 1, titled “Lost/Found,” and episode 2, “Revenge/Justice,” have arrived on Disney+, we only have about six weeks before the debut season wraps up, as The Acolyte consists of just eight chapters. New episodes roll out on the streaming platform every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m., meaning the finale will drop on July 16.

Sadly, eight episodes is pretty standard for live-action Star Wars shows these days, though 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett and 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi received just seven and six episode runs, respectively. On the other hand, animated Star Wars shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch (RIP) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (also RIP) had the luxury of 10+ episode seasons, but given how much The Acolyte cost to make (a staggering $180 million, according to The New York Times), it’s not exactly surprising that Disney allowed the show just eight half-hour installments.

Still, it remains possible that Disney will give the go-ahead on The Acolyte season 2, as there’s no denying the High Republic era is rich for storytelling. Although the studio has plenty of upcoming Star Wars projects in the pipeline (Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, Ahsoka season 2, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey movie, to name a few), Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy seems all-in on The Acolyte, though only time will tell if the show can deliver longterm.

For now, fans can look forward to catching more of The Acolyte when episode 3 premieres on Disney+ on June 11, 2024.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Spilling Tea About What Might Happen in Part 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Category: TV
TV
We’re Spilling Tea About What Might Happen in Part 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Panchayat’ Director’s Comments Raise Hope for an Early 2026 Release Window for Season 4
A still from The Viral Fever show 'Panchayat'
A still from The Viral Fever show 'Panchayat'
A still from The Viral Fever show 'Panchayat'
Category: TV
TV
‘Panchayat’ Director’s Comments Raise Hope for an Early 2026 Release Window for Season 4
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is There Any New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Info?
Nancy, Steve, Dustin, Robin, Max, and Lucas looking confused in Stranger Things season 4
Nancy, Steve, Dustin, Robin, Max, and Lucas looking confused in Stranger Things season 4
Nancy, Steve, Dustin, Robin, Max, and Lucas looking confused in Stranger Things season 4
Category: TV
TV
Is There Any New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Info?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Spilling Tea About What Might Happen in Part 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Category: TV
TV
We’re Spilling Tea About What Might Happen in Part 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Panchayat’ Director’s Comments Raise Hope for an Early 2026 Release Window for Season 4
A still from The Viral Fever show 'Panchayat'
Category: TV
TV
‘Panchayat’ Director’s Comments Raise Hope for an Early 2026 Release Window for Season 4
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is There Any New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Info?
Nancy, Steve, Dustin, Robin, Max, and Lucas looking confused in Stranger Things season 4
Category: TV
TV
Is There Any New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Info?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Jun 6, 2024
Author
Amanda Landwehr
Amanda is a Los Angeles-based entertainment writer who lives and breathes Star Wars, Marvel, and all things pop culture. She has worked in digital media since 2021, covering the latest movie/TV releases, casting updates, fan theories, and so, so much more. When she's not rotting away behind her laptop screen, you can typically catch Amanda maxing out her AMC Stubs membership.