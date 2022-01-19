We now know the name of Amazon Prime Video’s sprawling return to the world of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. The series will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which means much of the focus is on the twenty magical rings that are the masterplan of the evil Sauron during the Second Age of Middle Earth.

Fans of the Lord of the Rings books and movie adaptations are familiar with the One Ring, which in Tolkien’s famous epigraph is called the “One Ring to rule them all.” But what about those other rings? Sauron, in disguise, influenced Elven-smiths on how to forge them, and the show will tell the stories of these rings and their impact. They are intended by Sauron as a means by which to lure the leaders of Middle-earth into darkness.

Per The Hashtag Show, showrunners Patrick McCay and J.D. Payne expanded on what the title means:

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” said Showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

There are three Rings for the Elven Kings, Seven for the Dwarf-lords, Nine for Mortal Men, and that One, all-powerful ring intended for Sauron, the Dark Lord of Mordor. Now that we know that Amazon’s series, which takes place in the Second Age, has Sauron’s rings as its central focus, we can only begin to speculate about the wonders, betrayals, and spectacles that are in store when the show premieres on Amazon Prime Video. After all, the series is set to be the most expensive ever made.

In Prime Video’s title announcement, we hear the Rings of Power epigraph read in full as molten gold forges rings, sweep across the fantastical landscape, and reveals The Rings of Power title:

How many episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power should we expect in season 1?

The series’ first season will have eight episodes. Amazon famously made a five-season, billion-dollar commitment when they purchased the television rights for the show, so barring some unforeseen catastrophe or meddling Balrogs, we’re in this for the long haul.

When does season 1 of The Rings of Power release?

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2nd, 2022. New episodes will be available weekly thereafter, a model that Amazon Prime Video saw resonate with their recent adaptation of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time, another sprawling fantasy series. Now that the title is announced, we expect there will be a lot more information about The Rings of Power coming soon.

(image: Amazon Prime Video)

