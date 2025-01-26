‘How are they going to do that?’: A MAGA voter doesn’t believe Trump can (or will) deport all undocumented migrants

Donald Trump won his MAGA voters over with promises of a better economy and a secured border. Yet, despite voting for him, some of his MAGA voters do not believe that Trump can truly mass deport undocumented migrants, as he claimed he would.

Kyung Lah, a CNN correspondent, interviewed Greg Moes, a dairy farmer from South Dakota. Half of Moes’ workforce is comprised of undocumented migrants. He claims he needs the workers year-round but still voted for Trump and Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem. Lah asked him, “Are you worried, like some of your other farmers, that if there were a mass roundup of undocumented migrants, you might lose workers?”

Moes was unfazed by the question. “Well, the question I ask [is], how are they going to do that?” Trump has repeatedly stated that he will mass deport undocumented migrants. What followed after Moes’ brave statement was rather chilling. The dairy farmer explained that, if these mass deportations occur, “Within two days, we will not have food. There will not be food anywhere.” The South Dakota farmer wasn’t just talking about dairy products but food in general. Shelves will not be filled, farms will be unable to produce food, and they will shut down. This is a massive supply chain disruption. Moes seemingly believes this is too risky for even the Trump administration to crack down on, and as such, doesn’t believe that Trump will follow through.

@cnn “We will not have food:” Why South Dakota farmer believes Gov. Kristi Noem won’t implement mass deportations #cnn ♬ original sound – CNN

“You have a lot of faith that they’re not going to do what they’re saying,” Lah pointed out, and Moes confirmed this line of thought. He added, “We have to trust in our officials that are put in place.” Ironically, the official he voted for has been open about uprooting refugees and blocking the entry of asylum seekers.

Betting on the wrong horse

During his first day in office, Trump signed several executive orders to undermine existing safeguards regarding migration. Additionally, Trump is already building a framework on how to facilitate mass deportations. Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar,” is eager to conduct targeted arrests against undocumented migrants with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Forceful deportations will happen, and it’s only a matter of time.

