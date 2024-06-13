Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'
(HBO)
Category:
TV

HBO Officially Renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 3

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 12:37 pm

Ahead of the season 2 premiere on Sunday, HBO has officially renewed House of the Dragon for season 3—not that anyone is particularly surprised.

With just three days to go until House of the Dragon returns, HBO has officially given the Game of Thrones prequel a third season. “George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal, showrunner], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season 3.”

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, June 16 at 9PM ET on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max. The latest installment picks up where season 1 left off, with Westeros divided between the Greens and the Blacks and both houses hurtling toward civil war.

House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall. Season 2 features new cast additions Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.