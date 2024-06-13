HBO Officially Renews ‘House of the Dragon’ for Season 3

Ahead of the season 2 premiere on Sunday, HBO has officially renewed House of the Dragon for season 3—not that anyone is particularly surprised.

Recommended Videos

With just three days to go until House of the Dragon returns, HBO has officially given the Game of Thrones prequel a third season. “George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal, showrunner], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season 3.”

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, June 16 at 9PM ET on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max. The latest installment picks up where season 1 left off, with Westeros divided between the Greens and the Blacks and both houses hurtling toward civil war.

House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall. Season 2 features new cast additions Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy