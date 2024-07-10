There’s One Dragon That Could Take on Vhagar, but It Would Be Sad To See Them Fight

Unless you’ve been dozing off during House of the Dragon season 2, you know an ultimate showdown between Prince Aemond Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen is coming soon. And it’s bound to be epic because of a dragon that could take on the formidable Vhagar!

Spoilers ahead!

After HOTD season 2 episode 4, in which Aemond and Vhagar brutally killed Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon, the Red Queen Meleys, fans are screaming for Aemond and Vhagar’s blood. Aemond’s body count is racking up, first with Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon Arrax, now Rhaenys and Meleys, and not to mention the damage caused to his brother, King Aegon II and his pretty golden dragon Sunfyre. And this is yet only the beginning, because this deadly pair plans to raid many more lands and burn many more Black supporters before the next big battle.

But book readers will assure you not to worry, because even though Meleys is gone, there is still one dragon who can totally take on Vhagar, and one cunning mind who can out-evil Aemond’s. And that is Daemon Targaryen and his dragon.

What dragon does Daemon Targaryen ride?

Daemon rides Caraxes, a dragon that once belonged to his uncle, Aemon Targaryen, a Prince of Dragonstone just like Daemon.

While Vhagar was the oldest and baddest b*tch in town, Caraxes was always considered the fiercest of all the younger dragons. He was red, and had a lean body. Caraxes was also deadly, had had enough experience in war even before Daemon claimed him, and by the time the Dance of the Dragons began, Caraxed had grown to half the size of Vhagar, who was the biggest dragon in all of Westeros at the time. Daemon’s company perhaps also made him quite cunning.

Why it would be sad to see Caraxes take on Vhagar

The Dance of the Dragons isn’t just a tragic war because brothers and sisters fought each other, and destroyed an entire family, But also because the dragons that fought and killed each other were also, in some way, family to each other. And it completely ended the line of dragons in Westeros for years, until Daenerys Targaryen awoke her dragons from calcified eggs.

You see, Vhagar originally belonged to Queen Visenya Targaryen, the sister-wife of Aegon the Conqueror. And after he death, she was claimed by Baelon Targaryen, who was the father of Viserys and Daemon. And Baelon’s brother was Prince Aemon, who was the first to claim Caraxes.

So watching Aemond fight Daemon would be to watch nephew fight uncle. But watching Vhagar fight Caraxes would be watching two siblings fight! Just as it was sad to watch Vhagar kill Meleys, because before Rhaenys, Meleys belonged to Princess Alyssa Targaryen, the sister-wife of Baelon, and sister of Aemon.

The three of them would ride together on Vhagar, Meleys, and Caraxes! And now these three buddy dragons are going to end each other!

There’s clearly no indication that dragons ever hesitate to kill another dragon if so asked to by their riders. But it is still terrible to know what the wars of humans are doing to these majestic creatures.

