HomeGoods sold a giant, $1,000 Scrub Daddy, and chaos ensued

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen it. The MASSIVE Scrub Daddy in its signature yellow box. It’s for sale at HomeGoods. It’s big. It’s ridiculous. And for a hot second, it was selling at HomeGoods for a whopping $1,000. Yes, you read that right, a thousand bucks!

Naturally, the internet lost it, myself included. Videos of these Scrub Daddy giants racked up millions of views overnight. Some people gawked at the size, others laughed at the price, and a brave few actually shelled out the full $1,000 to take one home. Imagine swiping your card and thinking, “Yes, I need to spend my rent money on this life-sized cleaning mascot.”

A $1,000 blunder

But while at the height of internet virality, the plot thickened. Turns out, $1,000 wasn’t the intended price. The real cost? Just $100. It’s unclear at what point in the sales process this gigantic goof happened. Regardless, whether it’s Scrub Daddy or HomeGoods’ hiccup, someone slapped an extra zero on that price tag, and somehow no one noticed until TikTok exploded.

Here’s the thing, HomeGoods didn’t try to sweep this under the rug. Instead, they did something shockingly wholesome for a big retailer. According to TikToker @trendyjohnsunscreen, they’ve been reaching out to everyone they can who shelled out the extra $900, apologized for the mix-up, and offered to refund the difference. Imagine the joy of checking your email and seeing, “Hey, you didn’t actually need to sacrifice a month’s rent for a meme.”

And honestly? This twist makes the whole situation even more delightful. Giant Scrub Daddy? Hilarious. People willingly spending $1,000 on it? Absurdly relatable (we all love an impractical splurge). A huge corporation owning up to the mistake and making things right? Chef’s kiss.

How often does a big retailer own up to a pricing disaster like this? Not often enough. Shoppers didn’t have to call customer service 18 times or rage-tweet into the void. HomeGoods handled the situation with surprising grace, which makes this whole thing all the more delightful.

Big Sponge Energy

Let’s be real: who wouldn’t want to own something this absurd? It’s part conversation starter, part cleaning mascot, and all-around the kind of bizarre joy we need in these trying times. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of “Why does this exist?” and “I must have it immediately.”

At the heart of this chaos lies something pure: we all just want a little absurd joy in our lives. Ultimately, whether it’s a giant cleaning sponge that doubles as a statement piece or a company stepping up to fix a blunder, this story scratches the same itch as finding a weird treasure in the clearance aisle.

So, if you’ve been on the fence about getting one of these big boys, now’s your chance to grab one without selling a kidney. Besides, who cares if you’ll never actually use it? Sometimes, it’s all about the vibes. And honestly, the 4-foot Scrub Daddy? Absolutely immaculate.

