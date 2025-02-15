‘High Potential’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Fans of High Potential, an American procedural-crime drama created by Drew Goddard, can rest easy. The show, which premiered on September 17, 2024, will stick around for a second season.

Based on a French series titled Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, the story centers on a single mom of three, Morgan, played by Kaitlin Olson. She begins the series working as a night-time cleaning lady for the LAPD, but when she accidentally knocks a case file over, her 160 IQ helps her solve the case. There’s some push-back from Detective Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata, but once she proves her worth, he becomes her biggest ally. After solving her first case, Morgan is offered a full-time consulting position in the department. She takes the job, hoping they will help her find her missing husband, Roman, who vanished 15 years ago.

Here’s everything we know about High Potential season 2.

When will High Potential season 2 be released?

ABC has not announced an official premiere date for season 2, but audiences can rest assured it is part of the 2025-2026 schedule. Based on previous patterns, it is safe to assume the season will begin this year around mid-September. Until then, fans can binge shows like Castle, Psych, or Monk to hold them over.

The cast of High Potential season 2

Though ABC has yet to confirm a cast list, all of the show’s major cast members are expected to return. This includes Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osmanand, and Judy Reyes as Selena Soto. Morgan’s kids will likely also return, including Amirah J as Ava and Matthew Lamb as Elliot.

High Potential’s potential season 2 plot

Cliffhangers from High Potential season 1 are sure to be addressed in the second go-around. The season finale, which aired on February 11, 2025, finally gave audiences more information on Roman. It is revealed that Detective Karadec interviewed a man named Gio Conforth (Domenick Lombardozzi) and that Roman is alive—though viewers already knew Roman was working as an FBI informant before his disappearance.



Morgan also experienced genuine terror thanks to a still-at-large serial kidnapper. The suspect was able to drop a card game in her purse while she was grocery shopping. This made her realize her family could be the next target. They already went after a fellow member of the LAPD, after all.



Beyond criminal cases, there are unspoken romantic feelings between Karadec and Morgan. The show appears to be following the rivals-to-lovers formula, but it is a slow burn. The pair shared a dance at the police gala, but Morgan’s current fling, Tom (JD Pardo), cut in before things could get truly romantic.

What will happen next? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out in High Potential season 2!





