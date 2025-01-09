‘He’s still set to be sentenced’: Trump’s hush money case won’t be blocked by the Supreme Court

Donald Trump continues to try to get out of his sentencing but New York isn’t letting go of it. If you suck that much that your own home state refuses to budge. Or actually it is just justice being rightfully served.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts and because of his upcoming return to the White House, he and his team are attempting to avoid sentencing. As of this moment, he is still set to be sentence on January 10. The New York Court of Appeals decided that he was still to be sentence after Trump’s lawyers filed a motion to halt his sentencing.

Trump took it then to the Supreme Court to try to get out of it and still, he was denied.

The New York Court of Appeals just denied Donald Trump's motion to halt his sentencing in the hush money case.



He’s still set to be sentenced tomorrow.



The news comes after Judge Juan M. Merchan refused to postpone Trump’s sentencing. “There is a compelling public interest in proceeding to sentencing,” Manhattan prosecutors wrote at the time. “Defendant has provided no record support for his claim that his duties as President-elect foreclose him from virtually attending a sentencing that will likely take no more than an hour.”

Trump’s team wanted to delay the sentencing, which would push it past his inauguration. In doing so, it would delay it further until his term is up. Sentencing before he is inaugurated avoids that. At the time, Merchan did not push for jail time for Trump but Trump’s lawyers argued that the conviction could impede his term as president.

The President of the United States was convicted of falsifying business records to pay a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump claims that he is innocent of this crime but he was found guilty through the court of law. We don’t know what the sentencing will hold but seeing as Merchan didn’t push for jail time, it might fall to a monetary pay out on Trump’s side.

Whatever the reality is, it definitely doesn’t seem like Trump is going to admit to any wrong-doing, regardless of what the court says.

