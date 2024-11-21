‘He’s picking them with a blindfold on:’ Donald Trump picks former WWE executive as the Department of Education Secretary

Former WWE co-founder Linda McMahon is Donald Trump’s chosen secretary for the Department of Education. McMahon has scarce experience with education but is a tenured businesswoman.

Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have been controversial at best. Nobody expected McMahon to be nominated, but it was confirmed by Trump’s statement. He said, “Linda will use her decades of leadership experience and deep understanding of both education and business to empower the next generation of American students and workers and make America Number One in Education in the World.”

This doesn’t seem like a real nomination from Trump, and social media users are still reeling in from the shock. One wrote, “He’s trolling, bro. I swear he’s picking them with a blindfold on.” Others agreed, touting Trump’s lineup of cabinet picks as a “comedy government.”

This will change the future of education

Forget the creation of the United States Constitution. From now on, children will learn the most important event in American history—Mankind vs. Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell match. If kids give ‘woke’ answers to recitations, expect teachers to give them a headlock slam.

Jokes aside, there wouldn’t have been a problem with McMahon’s appointment if the Department of Education only encompassed physical education. It’s clear that she’s underqualified for the role, which is a recurring pattern among Trump’s latest appointees. Aside from her brief stint in education, McMahon was Trump’s pick as the director of the Small Business Administration in his first term.

During Trump’s campaign, he expressed that he wanted to dismantle the Department of Education. Vivek Ramaswamy, an ally of Trump, has supported the incoming president’s sentiments. McMahon might make Trump’s dream a reality since she’s an active supporter of the America First Policy Institute. Their K-12 education reforms aim to reduce federal oversight and shift control to schools and parents. The America First Policy Institute also supports a less critical understanding of American history. The institute thinks that the way history is taught in American schools today favors a political agenda. It’s a similar outcry many conservatives have when racial injustices throughout American history are taught.

