‘He’s gonna work on… women’s health’: Kamala Harris shuts down Trump’s unbelievable healthcare proposal with a simple answer

Every day feels like a bad episode of Veep in the lead up to the 2024 election. Now, Donald Trump’s pick for the one in charge of women’s health is…well, terrifying. Trump wants the brain worm himself, Robert F. Kennedy, to lead the charge. It’s been nice knowing you guys!

Kennedy, who is the king of just telling people things we…don’t want to know, was running against Trump for the Republican nomination before he opted out. This is a man who says doctors found a dead WORM in his brain. That’s the man that Trump wants to give public health to. Specifically, Trump said “women’s health” along with the rest of the national health so….uh that’s fun!

“He’s gonna work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada. “Because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country … I told Bobby, ‘I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food.’”

This is terrifying for a number of reasons. Not only for my own health and well-being but Kennedy is also known for his weird views on vaccines and believing into the conspiracy theories about them. Great person to have in charge of HEALTH. Vice President Kamala Harris had a pretty perfect response to the pick: “No.”

The official Harris X account shared the video of Trump talking about his doomed job choice for Kennedy and simply shared the message with a red heart attached. Honestly, this is a mood. Just, no! No thanks!

A huge issue on the docket this election is women’s health. Having RFK Jr. be your pick to HEAD THAT UP makes my blood run cold.

Trump’s campaign is determined to control women’s bodies

Trump has said that he was going to “protect” women and our health whether we “like it or not.” What that means is spread lies about abortion and continue to put our health at risk by spreading falsehoods. I don’t really think having Kennedy in charge is going to help matters either. But Harris has used this absolutely horrifying pick from Trump to her advantage.

“This is the same man who said women should be punished for their choices,” Harris told supporters in Arizona at her own rally. “He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what’s in their own best interest and make decisions accordingly.” She went on to make one thing about her campaign clear: “But we trust women.”

It is a terrifying time to be a woman in the United States. Our health and rights are literally on the line because of men like Trump. He’s telling the country to basically villainize women and he is pretending like it is a way of “protecting” us. I’d rather protect myself than have someone like RFK Jr. in charge of my body and my health, thanks!

