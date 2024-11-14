‘He’s going to pick Dr Phil as surgeon general, isn’t he’: The internet hilariously tries to predict Trump’s pick for Surgeon General

After a slew of dangerous and unqualified cabinet picks, the internet tries to predict who Donald Trump will appoint as Surgeon General, and their guesses, from Dr. Phil to Aaron Rodgers, are hardly even an exaggeration.

As Trump continues picking his cabinet nominees, it’s become exceedingly clear he’s prioritizing those loyal to him above all else. He very clearly wants his advisory body made up of those who will do his bidding without question, even if it means choosing those with no qualifications for the roles. After centering his campaign around false claims of Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs, Trump nominated Kristi Noem for Secretary of Homeland Security after she destroyed her chances of being his running mate by admitting to killing a puppy. Trump then left Americans speechless by his decision to appoint Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, making him one of the most unqualified nominees for the role in history. To top it off, he appointed Tulsi Gabbard, an alleged Russian asset who is on TSA’s terrorist watchlist, as his Director of National Intelligence.

Based on the pattern quickly emerging from Trump’s cabinet picks, internet users have begun to guess who he’ll choose as his Surgeon General.

The internet has little hope for Donald Trump’s Surgeon General

Surgeon General recently began trending on X as users listed their hilarious guesses for who Trump’s Surgeon General will be. The Surgeon General is the head of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and is essentially the leading government official on public health matters. Currently, Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy serves as Surgeon General, a role he also served during Barack Obama’s second presidency. He is a Harvard and Yale graduate who founded VISIONS Worldwide, Doctors for America, and served within the United States Department of Health and Human Services before he was appointed Surgeon General.

Given Trump’s track record, many anticipate the next Surgeon General to have far fewer qualifications than Murthy. His criteria will probably be “preferably white Trump loyalist with optional medical experience.” Some anticipate it will be Trump’s doctor, Ronny Jackson, although his medical license has reportedly expired, and the Navy demoted him after alleged inappropriate behavior. Still, internet users had fun thinking of some other potential candidates. Several users stated it would be Trump’s favorite doctor: Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Given Trump’s odd fixation on the fictional serial killer, he’d likely choose Lecter if he could. One user suggested he might pull another Hegseth and appoint TV personality Dr. Phil.

Breaking News: president-elect Donald J. Trump has announced the appointment of forensic psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter as US Surgeon General.



‘Dr Lecter is the perfect candidate for this appointment. A white man from an elite background. He will eat the rude. Literally.’ pic.twitter.com/GmijNGEjQ5 — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) November 13, 2024

He’s going to pick Dr Phil as surgeon general isn’t he — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) November 13, 2024

Others posted fake announcements of Trump nominating notorious TV/movie doctors for the role of General Surgeon, including Dr. Leo Spaceman from 30 Rock, Dr. Nick from The Simpsons, Dr. Suess, or Dr. Nikolas Van Helsing from Cannonball Run. However, others felt Trump would go for a real-life “doctor” with a more controversial background, such as fraudster Dr. Malachi Love-Robinson or the murderous Dr. Christopher Daniel Duntsch.

BREAKING NEWS:



"I will appoint Dr. Suess as the new Surgeon General. I like his attitude." — Donald tRump — Brian – 100% immune .. let the crimes begin?? (@BRIANBOY12) November 14, 2024

Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Nikolas Van Helsing for Surgeon General. Dr. Van Helsing is a graduate of the University of Rangoon and assorted night classes at the Knoxville, Tennessee School of Faith Healing. pic.twitter.com/cbDI4ch7Fk — Pete Stein (@pogopete) November 14, 2024

Donald Trump announces Dr. Leo Spaceman to be US Surgeon General pic.twitter.com/yixv56GmlH — spencer (@itsspank) November 14, 2024

Donald Trump has selected Dr. Malachi Love-Robinson as Surgeon General of the United States pic.twitter.com/Oy25pN9AIN — LeNarskus Aldridge (@AdamL1226) November 13, 2024

The Surgeon General will be Dr. Christopher Daniel Duntsch. He was a former neurosurgeon who has been named Dr. Death for 33 incidents of gross neurosurgical malpractice while working at hospitals in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, which maimed 31 patients and caused 2 deaths. — GM against radical stupidity of Trump and the GOP (@LeeRichStevens1) November 14, 2024

lol, i love doing these#BreakingNews: Trump names Dr. Nick Riviera as Surgeon General pic.twitter.com/PeMUVTvimS — erupting_chick (@eruptingchick) November 12, 2024

One user noted that it didn’t matter who Trump selected as General Surgeon because his followers would adamantly defend anyone, even if it were Jeffrey Dahmer. A few users suggested that Trump might even go for a random non-doctor if he can avoid Senate confirmations. Perhaps he’ll go for the soda brand Dr. Pepper, noted conspiracy theorist Aaron Rodgers, or anyone who has had surgery.

Matt Gaetz?

Tulsi Gabbard?

Pete Hegseth?

Who the hell is next, Aaron Rodgers for Surgeon General? — Bill D (@BillSomhigh36) November 13, 2024

Trump is nominating Kimberly Guilfoyle for Surgeon General, because "She's had the most surgery" pic.twitter.com/ZDLkfgLVMC — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 14, 2024

Trump could nominate Jeffrey Dahmer as Surgeon General and Republicans would immediately defend the choice by telling us..



"Well, actually Dahmer is really good on locally sourced foods and reducing imports" — Dem Saints (@LDS_Dems) November 13, 2024

While most of the posts are joking, given how things are going, Americans wouldn’t even be surprised anymore if Trump genuinely named Dr. Phil or Aaron Rodgers as Surgeon General. He has proven his cabinet cannot be taken seriously and is seemingly trying to set a record for the most unqualified department heads in American history.

