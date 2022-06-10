Here’s the ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ Netflix Series Release Date

We’re nearing the end of Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week, and while most of the week’s announcements, trailers, and other fun video segments have, understandably, focused on TV and movies, Netflix made gaming a focus of today—although, in addition to games based on Netflix properties (like, yes, a Shadow and Bone game), that mostly means a lot more TV based on video games, including … Dragon Age: Absolution!?

Me: literally just chilling.

Dragon Age: Absolution: Hello? Is it me you’re looking for?

Like, I guess?? Hello??? Where the hell did you come from, Absolution?

Along with many other Geeked Week announcements made this morning, the absolute madlads at Netflix decided to drop the trailer for this upcoming animated series set in the Dragon Age universe. It seems like it’ll be similar to the Castlevania series, with all kinds of gory intrigue (and maybe even a celebrity voice actor or two).

If you’re also feeling like, UH WHAT, then you’ll probably want to know when the series is being released. Currently, we don’t have a super-solid date, but we do know it’ll come out in December of this year, 2022:

Usually, when Netflix does this—drop a trailer with a vague date in December—it ends up being somewhere in the 1–24 date range, or (riskily) around New Years. But until we know for certain, you can join us in painstakingly pausing every single frame of this frenetic-ass trailer and trying to figure out what’s gonna go down. We do know it’ll be in Tevinter … but then again, it’s always in Tevinter these days, isn’t it?

(Featured Image: Netflix/Bioware)

