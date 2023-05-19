A big part of what sets Peacock apart from other streaming platforms is the availability of titles from networks under the big ol’ NBC-Universal umbrella, including NBC, Reelz, and Bravo. In addition to all the movies hitting Peacock’s library in June—and there are a lot—you’ve also got a full schedule of Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Top Chef, and then some.

Premiering on Peacock in June is the new dark comedy series Based on a True Story, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina (the secret Best Chris). Arriving on June 8, the series is about “a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber seizing a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.” Sounds very Only Murders in the Building!

June’s new movie highlights on Peacock include the Fast and the Furious franchise (or the five installments that weren’t already on Peacock, anyway), Martin Scorsese’s Casino, Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, and a couple of Purge movies. There’s also the underrated rom-com satire They Came Together, starring Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd and directed by Wet Hot American Summer‘s David Wain.

Here’s everything coming to Peacock in June 2023, with our recommendations in bold and streaming exclusives noted with an asterisk.

June 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

All Eyez On Me (2017)*

Art and Pep (2022)

The Bone Collector (1999)*

The Bourne Identity (2002)*

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)*

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)*

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Calling (2014)*

Casino (1995)*

The Fast and the Furious (2001)*

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)*

Fast & Furious (2009)*

Fast Five (2011)*

Field of Dreams (1989)*

Flushed Away (2006)

Have No Fear: The Life of Pope John Paul II (2005)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hurricane Season (2009)

The Hurricane (1999)

Judgement Day (1999)*

Jurassic Park (1993)*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)*

Jurassic Park III (2001)*

Jurassic World (2015)*

Kick-Ass (2010)

The Last Legion (2007)

Life on the Line (2016)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love the Coopers (2015)*

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Marauders (2016)

The Money Pit (1986)

Outlander (2009)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Producers (2005)

The Proposal (2009)

The Purge (2013)*

The Purge: Election Year (2016)*

Rent (2005)

Ride Along (2014)*

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)*

Soul Men (2008)

Spare Parts (2015)*

State Property (2002)

Still Waiting (2009)*

Superbad (2007)

They Came Together (2014)

Transamerica (2006)

Waiting… (2005)*

War (2007)*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of The Union (2005)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Soulful and Funny, Season 1*

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

June 2

La Patrona – Season 1

Shooting Stars, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)*

Top Chef – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

June 3

Dateline – Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

June 5

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… – Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

The Culture Is: Indigenous Women, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Blacklist – Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 6

American Ninja Warrior – Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Race to Survive: Alaska – Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Snapped – Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House – Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape – Season 1, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link – Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

June 7

America’s Got Talent – Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 8

Based On A True Story – Season 1, All Eight Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 9

The Blacklist – Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef – Season 20, New Episode, (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 10

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

June 12

Prince: The Final Secret (Reelz)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 13

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Snapped – Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 14

America’s Got Talent – Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club – Season 4, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 15

The Big D – Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 6, Episodes 1-8

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Project Runway – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Temptation Island – Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 16

2 Guns (2013)

The Blacklist – Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Project Runway – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 17

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

June 19

Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band (Reelz)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 20

American Ninja Warrior – Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Snapped – Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Wall – Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link – Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

June 21

America’s Got Talent – Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 22

The Big D – Season 1, New Episode (USA)

LA Fire & Rescue – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Temptation Island – Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 23

The Blacklist – Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Project Runway – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 24

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

June 25

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer – Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

One Team: The Power of Sports – Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Wild Child – Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

June 26

Journey: A Voice Lost… and Found (Reelz)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 27

American Ninja Warriors – Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Homicide for the Holidays – Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped – Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Wall – Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 28

America’s Got Talent – Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens – Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club – Season 4, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 29

The Big D – Season 1, New Episode (USA)

LA Fire & Rescue – Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Temptation Island – Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

June 30

The Blacklist – Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Project Runway – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP – Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live – Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

